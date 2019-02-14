Heidi Klum Shares Sweet Valentine’s Video With Fiance Tom Kaulitz

With Valentine’s Day coming up on Thursday, most people have plans for the big day for their other halves. Some of those plans include cute social media messages, the first of which have started to trickle in already.

German supermodel Heidi Klum has already shared a sweet message to her Instagram account for her fiance Tom Kaulitz.

The short video clip showed a pile of red rose petals rearranging themselves into a heart shape before flying away into the edges of the post to reveal an adorable photo of the couple in black and white. Kaulitz appears to be nuzzling Klum’s ear, while she enjoys the intimate moment with a big grin.

Klum and Kaulitz’s long hair was tangled up between them as they snuggled close together for the intimate shot, with the model leaning into her fiance’s chest. The candid-looking shot captured a beautiful moment between the couple.

She captioned the sweet clip in German, the translation of which is simply “I love you, Tom Kaulitz.”

The post was viewed over 40,000 times within the first two hours, with thousands taking to the comments section to wish the couple a Happy Valentine’s Day.

This will be the first time the couple will be spending the holiday together, having met on February 22 last year.

Although the 45-year-old model and her 29-year-old fiance have finally set a wedding date for the big day, Klum is remaining tight-lipped about the details of the occasion, per a previous report by the Inquisitr, and hasn’t actually shared the date publicly.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and have apparently wasted no time in getting the big day’s details in order.

According to Extra TV, Klum is over the moon about the engagement, and is already thinking of Kaulitz as her husband, having to correct herself just recently as she gushed about his music.

“My husband-to-be — I say that, we’re not married yet, my fiancé’s music, Tokio Hotel.”

Although that slip-up led to suspicion that the pair had already eloped, Klum quickly corrected herself, pointing out that she was looking forward to a big wedding coming up soon.

Klum was previously married to singer Seal for nine years from 2005 to 2014, and shares four children with him. Just this week rumors started circulating that Klum and Kaulitz are expecting their first child together, Hello! Magazine reported, but the couple has not confirmed this piece of news.