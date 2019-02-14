Aubrey O’Day Dons Pink Lingerie As ‘Best Kisser’ Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

It’s no secret that singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day is thrilling fans all February long with her sexy Instagram posts. Most recently the brand model set fans’ pulses racing in a bubblegum pink shaded post in which she declared herself the “best kisser in L.A.”

The former The Celebrity Apprentice contestant sported a unique look for her hair. In the image, her straight blonde locks hang to her shoulders, and she painted pink and gold hearts on the unusual choice of canvas. O’Day posed next to a hot pink background with plenty of sweet pink balloons next to and behind her. She perched on her knees and held a pink balloon in her hand.

The White Hot Lies singer looked smoking hot in a velvet pink lingerie set that exposed her generous cleavage and highlighted her nipped-in waist with a band around the middle. The lowcut bottoms showed off her voluptuous hips. To finish the look, the singer wore bright pink lipstick, which she paired with a metallic smokey eye. To accessorize the look, O’Day wore pink fingernails, several necklaces, and bracelets.

Because of her fun declaration, many fans hoped to be a recipient of a kiss from the Dumblonde singer, but so far she has not announced any plans for a kissing booth event.

As usual, several of O’Day’s 901,000 Instagram followers begged for an expected time of arrival for new music she teased for her group Dumblonde last year. On July 4, O’Day and her bandmate Shannon Bex released the White Hot Lies single, but since then, the promised album from the duo has not dropped.

One fan commented, “Fully waiting This @dumblondeofficial sophomore album!!!! Come on Valentines Day I HOPE.”

Other followers appreciated the fact that O’Day and Bex reunited with their Danity Kane bandmate and formed DK3. Last fall the reincarnated group embarked on their The Universe Is Undefeated Tour, which fans love. However, their tour dates only run through early March.

“@aubreyoday I’m so excited girlie! So pumped for all you’re doing and with the girls! Can’t wait to celebrate and blast new DB. Side note I’m ready to spend my coin on DB2 signed physical copy for sit next to the signed debut” declared a fan.

Many commenters also praised the fun hair decoration that O’Day sported in the cotton candy pink image. They asked how she achieved the look, but so far, the singer has not replied with an explanation.