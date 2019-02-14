Ryan Adams Admits He’s ‘Made Mistakes’ In Wake Of Abuse Scandal

Ryan Adams, who has been accused by multiple women of psychological abuse and sexual misconduct in a recent report from the New York Times, spoke out on Wednesday about the accusations against him. According to messages that he posted on Twitter, the industry tastemaker admitted that he has “made mistakes” and offered an apology to those he has hurt.

The New York Times wrote an expose on the 44-year-old, Grammy-winning artist, detailing accounts from seven women who say that they experienced abuse at the hands of Adams.

Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore opened up about her experience with the prolific singer and songwriter, saying that he could be controlling and cruel. He allegedly told her that she wasn’t a real musician and would write songs with her, only to refuse to record them later. She says that he blocked her from working with other industry experts during her singing career. Moore was married to Adams for six years before divorcing him in 2015.

The singer’s ex-fiance Megan Butterworth echoed Moore’s account. She says that he was emotionally controlling and tried to isolate her, spelling out who she could work and socialize with. Butterworth ended their engagement in 2018.

Courtney Jaye said her experience with Adams was also difficult. After reaching out to her to make music, the producer flirted with her and pushed her to have sex with him. She felt discouraged after the encounter and said that it made her want to stop making music.

Phoebe Bridgers alleges that Ryan Adams was emotionally abusive during and after their brief relationship. (Adams denies it.) pic.twitter.com/ii2Pp1JTmo — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 13, 2019

Adams responded to the accusations, saying that her characterization of his and Moore’s marriage didn’t reflect what he recalled. Even still, he says that he is sorry for any pain he caused to anyone.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he said.

Adams then addressed part of the Times‘ story that claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman who was 14-years-old, whom he allegedly exposed himself to on a Skype chat.

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate,” Adams said. “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

He then concluded his response by saying that he is hurt by the accusations and has worked to bring positivity through his art.

“As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be,” he added.