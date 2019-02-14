Cardi B Returns To Instagram And Announces New Song With Bruno Mars

Cardi B gave her fans a small treat on Wednesday by rejoining Instagram to announce a new single with Bruno Mars.

After deactivating her account on Monday, Cardi shared a photo with her and Mars posing against a white backdrop. In the post, she is wearing a leather jacket with tassels, and high-waisted purple and black shorts with a matching bustier. Mars is rocking an emerald-green jacket and a mustache. In her caption, Cardi shared the date and time her 39.4 million followers can expect to hear the song.

“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars, #twogrammywinningartist,” she wrote.

Cardi’s fans instantly rejoiced in her comments section, one user even saying “IG just wasn’t the same without you.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that the new Grammy winner left Instagram after being criticized on the social network shortly after her win for Best Rap Album. She took her Instagram Stories to defend herself against those who felt she didn’t deserve the award. Cardi then wrote a message on her page stating that she worked hard for her album, even mentioning that she spent three months in the studio creating the album away from her family while pregnant with her daughter, Kulture.

According to Billboard, Cardi was also upset over backlash she received on Instagram for getting back together with her husband, Offset, after he allegedly cheated on her. While it still isn’t confirmed that the two are back on, Offset accompanied Cardi on stage as she accepted her award.

“I’ve been taking a lot of s**t today, I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I’m sick of this s**t,” the rapper said, before deleting her account. “I worked hard for my motherf**king album.”

The new single will be the second collaboration for Cardi and Mars. Their first single was the remix to Mars’ song, “Finesse” from his album, 24K Magic. The song was released in January 2018 and went platinum twice. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Producer. Soon after the release, Cardi was set to join Mars on his 24K Magic Tour but declined to stay home with her then newborn.

The “Versace On The Floor” singer took to his Twitter account to join Cardi in teasing the single.

“NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY!” he wrote to his 42.3 million followers.