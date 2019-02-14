La La Antony Shares Insight On What Kim Kardashian Plans To Name Baby No. 4

La La Anthony may be sworn to secrecy about the name of Kim Kardashian’s fourth baby, but the reality television star’s longtime friend can at least give a bit of a hint.

Anthony revealed to Hollywood Life that Kim and Kanye West are planning to get creative again for their new arrival, as they had with their first three kids — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. But when asked if she could give away the name, La La got defensive.

“I would never tell you that! She would freakin’ put a knife through me!” she told the celebrity news site. “No. I can’t tell you that. But she does always come up with the best names, I will say that!”

La La sent on to say that Kim is a “creative person” and knows how to come up with unique names for her children. She added that both Kim and Kanye are excited to welcome the boy, who will arrive by surrogate later this year.

Kim Kardashian had confirmed last month in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Kanye were expecting another child “someone soon.” Kim added that she accidentally spilled the beans at a Christmas Eve party after she got drunk and told people the baby’s gender.

“I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kim added.

Kim and Kanye had welcomed their last baby, Chicago, via a surrogate last year. A source told People magazine that they worked with a different surrogate this time.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” the insider said. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

.@KimKardashian opens up about preparing for life as a family of six with @kanyewest on @FallonTonight – Watch here: https://t.co/4I5OBl62Ay — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 8, 2019

Because Kim Kardashian is such a popular target for rumors, there is already speculation about exactly when the new baby might be born and what his name might be. That speculation is likely to continue in the coming months, as Kim has a tendency to remain tight-lipped about the details of her pregnancy, even waiting days to announce the name they’ve chosen.

While La La Anthony — and especially Kim Kardashian — aren’t giving away any hints about baby No. 4’s name, Hollywood Life did come up with a least one likely characteristic. The report noted that Kim prefers one-syllable names, and recently said she thinks Chicago is a long name that doesn’t flow, so she calls her Chi.