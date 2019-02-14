‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Ex Believes He’ll Find The Happy Ending He’s Looking For

Although the pair didn't make their relationship work on 'Bachelor in Paradise', Tia Booth believes Colton Underwood will find his happy ending this season.

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tia Booth headed to the beach last season with one person in mind. After casually dating current bachelor Colton Underwood off set, she hoped this would be the perfect opportunity to take their relationship to the next level. Although her heart was set on making it work, Underwood wasn’t ready to commit and she eventually left paradise alone. Nevertheless, Underwood was granted a second chance on love when he was cast as the starring role in the new season of the reality series. With the roses now up to him to hand out, he has his work cut out for him. Still, Booth believes that her ex will finally find what he’s looking for before the end of the season, according to Fansided.

It took Booth some time to recover from the public heartbreak that millions watched her endure. However, she is now able to be happy for Underwood and wishes him luck on this new journey. Though their relationship ended on a sour note, their friendship has persisted over time and the pair remain on good terms.

Underwood is famously a 27-year-old virgin, which the show has used as a major storyline to no end. When asked to explain his reasoning behind staying a virgin for so long, the former professional football player’s answer was simple. The majority of his life had been so focused on sports he had no time left to spend on relationships. He says that he views sexual intimacy as something that should take place between two people who are in love, which is something he has yet to find.

When asked if she thinks her former boyfriend will lose his virginity on the Bachelor, Booth claimed she believes he will wait until the timing is right. She also feels that this time Underwood will walk away from the show with lasting love.

Meanwhile, Booth has moved on from heartbreak and found love again. She looks back on her days on the Bachelor franchise without regret and is glad she took the risk she did, even if it didn’t work out the way she had hoped.