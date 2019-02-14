Twitter Mocks Melania Trump For Pink Fendi Coat Resembling ‘Expensive Bathrobe’

Wednesday saw U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcoming their Colombian counterparts, President Duque Márquez and First Lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval, to the White House in Washington, D.C.

The couples met outside of the first family’s residence to greet one another in front of a flash of cameras. For the occasion, Melania opted for a bright pink houndstooth Fendi coat with pink mink fur accents on the cuffs. She completed the look with a pair of nude pointed pumps. Unfortunately for the first lady, Twitter didn’t exactly love the look, according to Yahoo News.

Kate Bennett, a White House correspondent from CNN Politics, shared a photo of Melania wearing the coat to Twitter, and people quickly replied with taunts about the outfit.

“OK, this is a good one. @FLOTUS today appears to be wearing @Fendi’s pink Princes of Wales plaid coat with mink fur cuff detail on sleeves. (Hi, I’m Kate.)” Bennett wrote on Twitter.

Many of the responses were less than complimentary.

“Alas, it looks like she left the house in her bathrobe,” one person wrote. Another added, “It is a waffle bathrobe to me. A very expensive one.”

“I’m disappointed by her choices lately. This has a bathrobe look to it. A mink-trimmed bathrobe. Has a very strong Zsa Zsa Gabor feel.”

Many people were also horrified that the accents on the cuffs of the garment are actually mink fur, not faux fur.

That was sarcasm, right? It looks like a bathrobe I had when I was 13. Is that real mink? They killed a mink to make that ugly AF garment? — Barbara Anders (@banders03) February 13, 2019

FUR. Really. SERIOUSLY, FUR??? What were you thinking? Oh, that's right, you don't – conspicuous consumption. @MELANIATRUMP — JEFSantamonica (@JEFSantaMonica) February 13, 2019

Some were furious over the estimated cost of the garment (over the $5,400 mark), calling it wasteful and pointing out that most Americans don’t earn that kind of money in a month. Despite this, the coat has sold out since Melania stepped out in it on Wednesday.

Others were highly complimentary of the first lady, praising her style choices and wishing they also had the coat.

Melania had planned to meet with Sandoval prior to the Colombian president’s visit per a previous report by the Inquisitr, in the hopes of addressing the opioid crisis that is affecting both countries. Colombia is one of the greatest producers of illegal opioids, and many of those drugs make their way into the U.S.

The pair met in the Red Room inside the White House for lunch according to the official press release.

“Last week I met with experts at the Office of National Drug Control Policy to learn more about the harmful effects of substance abuse and the steps we are taking to address this problem,” Melania said. “We must continue raising awareness so parents and communities can understand fully the harm that opioids are having on our children.”