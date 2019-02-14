Tamra Judge Upset About Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘RHOC’ Demotion According To ‘Radar Online’

Tamra Judge is feeling for her BFF Vicki Gunvalson.

As fans of the show know, Gunvalson has been a member of the Real Housewives of Orange County since the first season aired back in 2006. Now, the OG of the OC has been demoted to a “friend” role in the show though she has not yet accepted that offer. A lot of her castmates are feeling bad for Gunvalson, including pal Tamra Judge, a source tells to Radar Online.

“Tamra feels really bad for her, of course. All of the ladies besides Kelly Dodd do.”

The source also shares that Vicki is absolutely crushed that she may be off of the show after 13 long years and she is currently in negotiations with Bravo. According to the source, the mother of two will probably not take the friend role and she still has not agreed to anything. The insider also thinks that Vicki is the only one to blame for her recent demotion, which they say has been festering over the past few years.

“Vicki set herself up for this. It wasn’t just one particular incident,” the source dishes.

“It was a culmination of a lot of different things over the past couple of seasons.”

The only bright side to come off the split from Bravo is the fact that Vicki will be able to fully commit herself to her relationship with boyfriend Steve Lodge. Her friends think that since they have seen Vicki go through so many relationships over the past few years, it may be good to focus on her love life.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, it was confirmed that Vicki would be out as a housewife after rumors had been swirling in the days prior.

“Word started spreading around that she was getting the axe a couple of weeks ago, but no one really believed it until they started filming without her,” a source shared.

It was also reported that Vicki was let go from the show for two different reasons — they didn’t have a storyline for her this season and some of the ladies reportedly did not want to film with her. And after their explosive fight last year, Kelly Dodd reportedly said that she would be leaving the show unless Vicki left instead. As fans will recall, Vicki and Kelly’s relationship became strained last season but everything came to a head when Vicki accused Kelly of using cocaine.

It remains to be seen if Vicki will indeed accept the role of a friend on the show.