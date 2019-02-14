‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Flaunts Her Busty Figure In Sheer Lace Bra In Racy Instagram Snapshot

Antje Utgaard has attracted more than a million followers to her Instagram page thanks to her racy posts. Earlier this week, she took to the popular social media platform to do just that. In her latest post, the 24-year-old Playboy model is featured in a red lace bra that barely covers her assets.

In this particular photo, Antje is facing the camera, which captures her from the waist up, as she rocks the strapless see-through number that accentuates her internet-famous cleavage. The Wisconsin native is wearing a face full of makeup, consisting of black eyeliner on both upper and lower lids, a red-brown eyeshadow and a lot of mascara that creates an intense look. She is also wearing nude liner on her lips, filled in with matching lipstick and complete with a thick layer of gloss that makes her full lips glisten. Antje attributed her makeup to Bria València in her tags.

The social media star is looking fiercely at the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her blonde tresses in a slight side part and down, as the hair cascades onto her shoulder and chest. Antje is posing in what looks to be a kitchen, but she didn’t specify where she is in the caption, though the post’s geotag shows she posed for the photo somewhere in Los Angeles.

In the caption, she quoted the title of Ariana Grande’s hit, “Thank U, Next.”

The post, which Antje shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 50,000 likes within a few days of being posted, at the time of this writing. The comments section for the photo appears to have been disabled. Comments from other posts suggest some users of the social media platform wrote messages in the post at some time, which means the model likely disabled the function after posting the photo. While the reason is unclear, it might have to do with unpleasant trolls that sometimes comment on her posts.

As the Sun reported in 2017, Playboy compared Utgaard’s voluptuous figure to that of fellow model Kate Upton thanks to the uncanny resemblance. Utgaard’s raunchy posts have earned her an impressive following on Instagram in just a few years.

“They are looking for people in the millions now and so social media is completely taking over everything,” she said, according to a 2016 Fox News report.