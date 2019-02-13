Bill Cosby Says He Has ‘No Remorse’ For His Crimes, Claims He Is A Political Prisoner

Bill Cosby has issued his first public statement since he began his years-long prison sentence back in 2018. As CNN notes, the stand-up comedian and actor’s latest statements came to light through an interview conducted with his press spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

Speaking to WCAU, Wyatt spoke of his recent experience visiting Cosby in prison, and shed some light on Cosby’s take on his recent conviction and imprisonment.

“My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron,” Cosby detailed in his statement.

Cosby also noted that his prison cell at SCI Phoenix — located outside of Philadelphia — bears a resemblance to the living conditions that famous leaders and political prisoners had to endure during their respective prison sentences, including Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Mahatma Gandhi.

In fact, as Yahoo noted in a recently published article, the comedian referred to himself as a “political prisoner,” and explained why he would never be remorseful for his crimes.

“Here’s why I have ‘no’ remorse and will never have remorse,” Cosby explained. “I was given a deal; I settled out of court for $3.8 million; I waived my 5th amendment rights; I was declared Not Guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth — never charged. However, a low-life District Attorney and a corrupt Judge needed me Guilty now. Not for justice, but for their political aspirations.”

Bill Cosby spokesman: He will "never have remorse" because "he did nothing wrong" https://t.co/lc6Wis8qEN pic.twitter.com/TRzcBCkeRH — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2019

Cosby is, of course, referring to a civil lawsuit filed against him in 2005 by Andrea Constand. A former employee of Temple University — an institution that Cosby has had strong ties to, having attended as a student in the 1960s — Constand had accused Cosby of raping and drugging her in January of 2004. She later filed a civil lawsuit in March of 2005. Thirteen other women also came forward to detail their own encounters with Cosby.

William Henry Cosby Jr., 81, began his career as a stand-up comic during the 1960s. He rose to prominence for his role in the secret agent television series I Spy, for which he won three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Cosby went on to star in a handful of shows bearing his own name but is perhaps best known for his role as patriarch Dr. Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable on The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. The show was No. 1 in America (based on ratings) from 1985 to 1989.