Daniel Radcliffe Thinks A ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Is Inevitable

Daniel Radcliffe may have rose to fame portraying the lead character in the Harry Potter franchise based off of J.K. Rowling’s best selling book series, but he doesn’t think he’ll be the only one to do so. The actor recently told IGN that he thinks a reboot of the iconic movies is inevitable, as is a new face portraying the famous wizard.

“I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,” he said, referring to Gareth Reeves and Jamie Parker, who have taken on the role for the stage adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

And while many fans may have a hard time watching a new cast recreate some of the world’s most famous films, Daniel expressed that he is actually excited to see if and how a reboot will end up.

“It will be interesting to see how long those films stay…it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point,” he continued. “It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch.”

The final installment of the Harry Potter film series hit theaters in 2011, and though it may be years until a recreation is made, Daniel isn’t necessarily opposed to the idea of reprising his role. During an interview in 2016, the actor was asked about the possibility of putting on his wizarding robes again, and according to E! News, the star revealed he would consider it under the right conditions.

“The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo, and look what happened there,” he explained. “I’m saying ‘no’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”

Though Daniel has at least temporarily retired from the wizarding world, he still pays a slight homage to his role as Harry Potter by continuing his career with roles that involve magic and mythical creatures. In 2016, he took on the role of Walter Mabry in the film Now You See Me 2 that follows a group of magicians.

The actor’s most recent role is in the new limited series Miracle Workers, which debuted on Tuesday, February 12 on TBS. Daniel portrays Craig, an angel in heaven that has the responsibility of answering the prayers of the entire human race.

After God, played by Steve Buscemi, decides he is done with the Earth, Craig and a few of his fellow angels work together to perform a miracle to save the planet from destruction.

Miracle Workers airs on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.