Justin Bieber To Put Wedding Plans On Hold To Focus On Mental Health According To ‘People’

Justin Bieber is looking to get well before he and Hailey Baldwin celebrate their wedding.

The pair already made their marriage official a few months ago at a New York City courthouse but had plans of celebrating their marriage in front of family and friends sometime in the upcoming months. But according to People, the pair’s plans are currently on hold as Justin is making his mental health his number one priority at this time.

“They will have a wedding ceremony with family and friends eventually,” a source close to Bieber shared. “However, right now, Justin’s focus is getting well mentally,” the source added.

The source goes on to share the Bieber is simply doing “okay” and he has been extremely focused on getting the help that he knows he needs. And luckily for Justin, his wife Hailey has been extremely supportive of her husband as he works to get himself well.

“Hailey is very supportive — Justin is very open about that Hailey does nothing but help him. He would feel even more lost without Hailey — he is very grateful. They are both focused on having a happy marriage.”

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the singer has been struggling with depression and is currently getting help for his issues. Justin is hopeful that with the help he is getting, he will be able to get his life back on track sooner rather than later.

Reports say that Hailey has nothing to do with Justin’s depression and he’s really happy to be married to her and have her by his side. A source close to Bieber said that depression is just something he struggles with and it has been going on for a while.

According to the source, Justin is having a hard time with fame and all that comes along with it. It gives him anxiety when cameras follow him wherever he goes and he also doesn’t like that he and Hailey are living under a microscope, with rumors about the pair constantly swirling.

“He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face,” the source dishes.

“It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him.”

The insider also shared that some of Justin’s issues come from his relationship with his parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. When Bieber was growing up, his parents expected a lot from him and really pushed him to be successful but this ended up causing a strain in their relationship.

Hopefully, Justin can work and get the help he needs so he can finally celebrate his wedding in front of family and friends.