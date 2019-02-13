Alexis Ren Goes Nude In Rose Petal-Filled Bathtub For Risque Instagram Snapshot

Alexis Ren is ready for Valentine’s Day. The model and Dancing With the Stars finalist took to the popular social media platform on Wednesday, just ahead of the most romantic day of the year, to share a series of three sizzling snapshots featuring herself in a bathtub, which she paired with an inspirational caption.

In the photos in question, the 22-year-old is inside a tub filled with petals as she has her arms on the edge, facing the camera.

The Sports Illustrated rookie is holding a rose in front of her face as she looks at the camera with her lips slightly pursed in a seductive way. All the photos show her in a similar pose with different facial expressions. The model, who was Maxim‘s cover girl for its August 2017 issue, is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and tied back, highlighting her face.

The photos have a red filter that give the series an artistic quality. In the caption, Alexis asks her Instagram fans to try to go about their day today free from judgment. She goes on to ask her followers to let the people they meet remain a mystery and to allow them to show who they really are before passing judgment.

The series, which Alexis shared with her impressive 12.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 200,000 likes and more than 680 comments in just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Alexis took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Alexis of all the Valentine’s in the world you are the ultimate Valentine’s babes and you hold a special place in my heart,” one user wrote.

“Happy Valentines Day, Alexis. Hope you have an amazing Thursday!”

Alexis, who rose to prominence as a social media star, was an atypical Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition candidate, but she went on to win the magazine’s Rookie of the Year in 2018, as Elite Daily reported at the time. Alexis told the publication that she has aspired to be Rookie of the Year since she started modeling at age 13.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board,” Alexis said, according to the report. “I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”