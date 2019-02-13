Bebe Rexha Puts Her Curvy Booty On Display In Fishnet Tights For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Blonde bombshell Bebe Rexha has been sporting some seriously skimpy outfits on her Instagram feed recently, a trend she continued today with a sexy new snap that was sure to get hearts racing.

The “I’m A Mess” singer was captured laying face down across a plush bed in her most recent social media photo uploaded on Wednesday, February 13. Bebe was surrounded by red and black pillows as she sprawled across a red comforter with a neon light in the shape of a cross glowing on the headboard behind her. The 29-year-old stunner put her booty on full display for the steamy snap, only covering up with what appeared to be a pair of sexy black leather panties that she wore over fishnet tights.

While the rest of her ensemble was out of sight, a single thin black strap could be seen over her shoulder, suggesting Bebe paired the bottoms with an equally-as-risque top, and wore a set of black leather garters tight around her toned thighs. To complete the outfit and add even more edge to her look, the singer rocked a pair of statement platform stilettos that had pictures of hundred dollar bills all over them.

Bebe’s latest photo was part of a set that she has been sharing to get her fans geared up for her next single “Last Hurrah,” which will be released later this week on Friday, February 15. The singer definitely succeeded in invoking excitement in her 7.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent sexy snap, which at the time of this writing has accrued more than 200,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comment section of the post as well to show some love for the steamy shot, with many calling her “so sexy” and “gorgeous.”

Another photo from the shoot shared earlier this week captured Bebe again sitting on the bed, this time facing the camera and holding a red corded phone to her ear. The singer sported the same fishnet tights and a black corset top, while a stack of silver necklaces with cross pendants adorned her neck. Bebe also sported a fanny-pack type bag that said “Daddy’s Angel” in pink glittery letters, and had a large pair of white angel wings behind her.

In between promoting her next single, Bebe spent the weekend attending the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for two categories — Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her single “Meant to Be,” which she collaborated on with the group Florida Georgia Line. The singer looked glamorous in a plunging red dress for the star studded evening, and despite not coming out victorious in either category, still celebrated the night with a “win or lose” party full of champagne and dancing.