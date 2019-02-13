Nintendo Unveils A ‘Legend Of Zelda’ Remake, ‘Super Mario Maker 2’, ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ And More

In today’s Nintendo Direct, the publishing giant showcased over a dozen titles for the Nintendo Switch, via a live stream on YouTube. Here’s a quick recap of what was announced.

Super Mario Maker 2 – Set to release in June 2019, the sequel to the much-beloved Wii U title allows players to craft their own Mario levels, in the style of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, and New Super Mario Bros. U. This time around, Nintendo has added a handful of new creation tools and items to place in levels, as well as the ability to create levels based off Super Mario 3D World, with the now-iconic Cat Suit included.

A new entry in the BoxBoxBoy series has been announced, with support for co-operative play, and over 270 levels. Box Boy! + Box Girl! is set to release in April.

Version 3.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. will be going live sometime in April. Nintendo also reminded gamers that Joker — from Atlus’ Persona 5— will be released in the game’s first character pack. Players also got a glimpse at some new Super Smash Bros. amiibo figurines, which will be releasing later this year.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker(on Nintendo Switch) will be getting co-op support in a free update, which is being made available later today. 18 new challenges will also be added as paid downloadable content, which includes 5 new courses. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Special Episode is set to release on March 14.

Build and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams! This sequel features a host of new tools and features—like slopes! #SuperMarioMaker2 launches exclusively for #NintendoSwitch this June. pic.twitter.com/qrnkzjbid8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Dragon Quest Builders 2, the sequel to the Minecraft-inspired sandbox action RPG, is set to release on Nintendo Switch on July 12.

Nintendo also revealed Disney Tsum Tsum Festival, a mini-game and multiplayer-focused game featuring plenty of Disney characters. The game is set to release sometime this year.

Rune Factory 4 is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch, in an updated version with new content. Rune Factory 4Special is set to release later this year. Nintendo also confirmed that Rune Factory 5 is in development.

Set to release next month, Nintendo showed off more of Yoshi’s Crafted World, highlighting new stages, Yoshi transformations, costumes, and co-operative play. A new demo version was also announced, which is available at the time of writing.

After much anticipation, the curtain was finally pulled back on Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with an introductory animated cutscene shown off, detailing the conflicts between three kingdoms and empires. Players will be able to choose between three “houses” from the aforementioned three regions, giving off some strong Hogwarts vibes. Three Houses marks the sixteenth main entry in the long-running series and is set to release on July 26.

Three territories. Three houses. Your very own journey. A tale filled with memorable characters and intense battles awaits in the latest entry to the #FireEmblem series. Shape the future of the land of Fódlan in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, available for #NintendoSwitch 7/26. pic.twitter.com/vIV4x9atSf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

A brand new playable demo for Daemon X Machina is now available for download on Nintendo Switch. The full game will be launching in the summer.

A reveal trailer for Astral Chain — being helmed by veteran developer Platinum Games — was shown off. The trailer featured plenty of high-octane action, melee combat, and a futuristic-looking city being protected by a police force of some sort.

To end the presentation, Nintendo teased a complete remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which originally released in 1993 on the Nintendo Game Boy. The remake will be released later this year on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo also teased a handful of other titles, including Tetris 99 (which was made available during the presentation, and is free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers), as well as ports of Dead by Daylight,Unravel Two, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Final Fantasy VII, and more.