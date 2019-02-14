Demi Rose Busts Out Of Skimpy Red Babydoll In Racy Valentine’s Day Snap

Demi Rose has set Instagram on fire with a racy photo of herself in skimpy lace lingerie.

The 23-year-old buxom beauty took to social media earlier today to let her 8.4 million Instagram followers know that she was ready for Valentine’s Day. The busty model made her point by flaunting her curvaceous assets in a risqué babydoll, which left very little to the imagination.

In the Valentine’s Day-themed snapshot, the sizzling Instagram celebrity modeled a very revealing babydoll bodysuit in a bright red color, striking a sultry pose as she laid her back against the wall in her room.

The English hottie showed off her insane body in a strapped babydoll bodysuit, complete with a barely-there thong and sexy red garters. The sweltering Instagram snap sent pulses racing and left many of her fans hot under the collar, proving once again that Demi has the physical attributes to command attention.

In the new photo, Demi was seen nearly busting out of her tiny lace bodysuit, which could barely contain her voluptuous curves. The Birmingham-born stunner put her ample cleavage on full display, parading her buxom assets in the very low-cut babydoll.

The voluptuous model shocked her fans with a plunging neckline that went all the way to her tiny waist, exposing her navel and reaching the line of her minuscule thong. The extremely provocative photo also showcased her curvy hips and incredibly toned legs, displaying her naked thighs in a sensual spectacle of playfulness and eroticism.

The stunning model also unveiled a new hairstyle, upgrading her trademark brown locks with a set of bangs. In the raunchy Instagram snapshot, Demi wore her long tresses cascading over her bare shoulders and down her back – with two large curls framing her bust in an alluring display.

The busty model topped off her torrid look with a slash of deep red lipstick and natural-looking makeup. As for accessories, Demi let her outfit speak for itself by choosing to forgo any type of dazzling jewelry – which would have only paled in comparison to her smoldering good looks.

Aside from putting her incredible figure on display, the raunchy Instagram snap also showcased a very intimate view of Demi’s room. In the photo, the model showed off her impressive collection of pink and red Flux de Fleur roses, laid out in an elegant ivory box and arranged in a way that spelled her name. The snapshot also featured a stuffed teddy bear and a world globe, photographed leaning against the same wall as Demi.

In the photo caption, Demi gave a shout-out to the BooHoo online boutique, where the lace babydoll bodysuit is available for purchase. In addition, the model tagged Flux de Fleur in her Instagram post, as well as the photographer who captured the daring Valentine’s Day snap, Danny De Santos, the same artist who took many of her racy Instagram pics.

The new picture earned Demi some viral attention, garnering more than 100,000 likes and a little shy of 670 comments within three hours of having been posted. While some of her Instagram followers left salacious messages with explicit sexual content, most of her fans used this opportunity to gush over her beauty and enviable physique.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” wrote one person, while another quipped, “You are the living image of a fantasy!”