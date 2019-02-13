Kate Gosselin Admits To Being An Overprotective Parent: ‘It Comes From A Place Of Love’

It’s no secret that Kate Gosselin loves her brood of eight kids and at times, she’s a little bit overzealous.

As she is set to star in the new TLC reality show, Kate Plus Date, Gosselin has been making her press rounds to promote the show. Kate Plus Date will follow Gosselin and her dating life while also including her 18-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, who will help to give their mother advice.

According to People, Gosselin talked about the upcoming show and her life as a mom at the Television Critics Winter Press Tour, which was held at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California. As fans who watched Jon and Kate Plus 8 know, Kate was very organized and was a little bit of an overprotective parent at times, something that she is well aware of.

“I am a very protective parent, as you probably know. It comes from a place of love. I do think that I care so deeply that I have been, at times, overzealous.”

During the segment, Gosselin’s twin daughters, Mady and Cara, joined their mom on stage since they will be a part of the show. As the Inquisitr reported, they are very excited to see their mother get back into the dating game, something that Kate has admitted to putting on the back burner.

“We’ve been nudging her to date for years. We’re all, all eight of us, are so glad that she finally is,” Mady told the audience.

And while her professional life seems to be going very well at the moment, there is still some drama between Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that a little bit of drama began on Instagram.

Jon posted a photo with his son, Collin Gosselin, at an auto show and one of Gosselin’s followers commented on the image to let Jon know that Collin looks great before asking why Kate never sees him or spends any time with him. Jon replied to the follower and slammed his ex-wife, claiming she spends “zero” time with their son.

But, in a new interview, Kate is slamming the claims that she doesn’t spend any time with her son Collin, who has special needs. According to Hollywood Life, Kate was chatting about her life in a joint interview with her 18-year-old twin daughters when she was asked if she had a relationship with her son Collin.

“Yes, we are close with all of the kids, their brothers and sisters,” seemingly shutting down rumors.

So far, it does not appear as though Jon has clapped back at his ex-wife after her latest statement.

Kate’s new show, Kate Plus Date, is expected to air on TLC later this year.