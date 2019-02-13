Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Consider Her Daughter A ‘Real Star’ In Relatable Texts

The former first lady shared screenshots of the funny conversation with her mother.

Although Michelle Obama received some of the loudest applause during her appearance at the Grammys, her mom still isn’t too impressed, CNN is reporting. The former first lady shared screenshots of a text conversation she shared with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, on her Instagram. In the conversation, Robinson claims Obama never told her she was going to appear and she had only found out about her brief speech at the awards show from a friend.

“Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?” Robinson wrote.

Obama — who let her mom know she is a real star — at least met four stars: Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Grammys host Alicia Keys. The group of women gave a small speech during the show about the power of music.

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys,” Obama announced to the star-studded audience. “It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right ladies?”

The former first lady didn’t seem to be offended by her mom’s blunt texts, and wrote in the caption of her upload that she was currently in Phoenix as part of her book tour for her best-selling memoir Becoming, and wanted to share the funny conversation. Many people in the comments found her mother’s comments to be relatable and a “typical mom text.” According to AZ Central, Obama also shared the text conversation out loud during her event in Phoenix, and from the laughter in the crowd it appears the audience found it hilarious.

She also shared with attendees that her mother didn’t even send her the texts the day of the Grammys appearance, but the day after. Obama found it funny that she was receiving tons of messages from the people in her life right before and after her speech, but she didn’t hear from her mother until the next day. She also shared plenty of sweet anecdotes about her relationship with her mother, however, and discussed her relationship with her own daughters.

While Obama wants to continue to advocate for her beliefs and speak her mind, she’s ruled out a 2020 presidential run. She shared that as a mother, she wouldn’t want to have her children have to go through what they went through during her husband’s presidency. For now, it seems like she’d much rather travel to attend the Grammys or for her book tour rather than travel for a campaign.