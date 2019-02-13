‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Putting Valentine’s Day Plans With New Girlfriend Lauren Zima On Hold

Chris Harrison is planning on putting his first Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Lauren Zima on hold.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Zima and Harrison finally let their relationship out to the public after they were secretly dating for a few months. The pair made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party at the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

Now that their relationship is out in the open, Harrison is beginning to speak more about Lauren in interviews. Most recently, the Bachelor host chatted with People and revealed that unfortunately, he has to postpone his Valentine’s Day plans with Lauren this year.

“Sadly, my plans on our first Valentine’s Day are working. I’m making a cameo on an ABC show and we’re actually shooting all Thursday night.”

Harrison added that he has begged for forgiveness from Lauren since their plans had to be put on hold, but luckily, he is going to make it up to her and celebrate this weekend instead.

“We’re doing a belated Valentine’s on Saturday. I will be making up for it and doubling down and making sure it’s killer on Saturday night. I know how this goes,” he shared. “When they sent the schedule out and said we were shooting Thursday night, I figure it must have been a guy production coordinator that figured that out!”

#BachelorNation host Chris Harrison went public with his new girlfriend Lauren Zima last night! https://t.co/7omkUbO4XC — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 28, 2019

It seems like Harrison will be off the hook seeing as though he has already made plans for the upcoming weekend. The 47-year-old has reportedly been dating the entertainment reporter since this past summer, but it was just last week that Lauren and her husband, Charles McKeague, filed for divorce though they have been separated since last March. The pair had been married for four years and listed the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences.”

And while he may be busy with Colton Underwood’s season of the Bachelor, Harrison is also busy doing other projects. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Harrison is set to shoot an episode of the comedy Single Parents, which also airs on ABC. The role won’t be too much of a stretch for the host as he is set to play “a love guru, who, after several hundred years hosting the Bachelor, has a deep understanding of the human heart.”

The episode will be shot tonight, ruining Harrison’s Valentine’s Day plans, but won’t air until sometime in March.