Darla Shine, Wife Of Trump Aide, Goes On Pro-Measles Rant In Response To Outbreak

'Bring back our childhood diseases they keep you healthy and fight cancer,' Darla Shine said.

Darla Shine, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine, has gone on a Twitter rant regarding the current measles outbreak in the U.S. In her initial tweet, Darla stated that the entire baby boomer generation alive today all had the measles and that having the disease helps keep you healthy as well as fights cancer.

On Wednesday, Darla Shine took to Twitter in response to CNN‘s report that outlined the measles outbreak in Washington state. Using the hashtags “Fake” and “Hysteria,” she then continued in her tirade against vaccination.

“I had the Measles, Mumps, ChickenPox as a child and so did every kid I knew,” she tweeted.

“Sadly my kids had MMR so they will never have the life long natural immunity I have. Come breathe on me!”

As Newsweek points out, the internet was quick to respond to her stance regarding the measles.

Shine was happy for people to come at her regarding her stance on the measles vaccine (also known as MMR and MMR-V). In fact, she even encouraged it and hoped that she would start trending on Twitter which would also add to publicity for her upcoming book.

Darla then later clarified her stance on the matter. While she still appears to be pro-measles, she made the distinction between childhood illnesses and other diseases she considered more severe.

“My tweet today specifically was about measles, mumps and chicken pox I never referred to deadly scourges such as smallpox or polio,” her tweet stated.

“Those who imply otherwise are trying to portray me in a False Light in an effort to bully and censor.”

This is not the first time Darla Shine has been in the spotlight regarding her stance on certain opinions. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Shine once deleted her Twitter account due to racist comments.

Shine’s stance has come in response to the current measles outbreak in Washington state which has seen at least 53 confirmed cases of the measles. Of these cases, the vast majority of victims are young children who have not been immunized.

The concern with this outbreak is the infection rate for those who are unvaccinated who may come into contact with the virus.

“Almost everyone who is not immune will get measles if they are exposed to the measles virus,” the Washington Department of Health has said in response to the current measles outbreak.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the uptick to this outbreak is the surge in requests for measles vaccine doses. There has been a nearly 500 percent increase in Clark County for requests of the MMR and MMR-V vaccine as a result of the current outbreak.