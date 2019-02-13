‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny & Will Get Romantic, Ben Asks Chad For Help

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Valentine’s Day episode reveal that there will equal parts romance and drama in Salem on Thursday.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) spend Valentine’s Day together.

The pair have had a horrible couple of years with Will’s memory loss, and just when it looked like they were in for a romantic reunion, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) came along and ruined it all, blackmailing Sonny into marrying him and pushing Will away.

However, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will be instrumental in making sure that Will and Sonny get to spend the romantic holiday together without Leo there to ruin the night for them. Gabi will thwart Leo, allowing the couple known as “WilSon” to spend a worry-free night together at long last.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will try to convince Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) that he is not the person who kidnapped Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Chad’s baby daughter, Charlotte DiMera.

Ben will beg Chad to help him clear his name and get him out of the police station so that the two men can work together to find both Ciara and Charlotte before it’s too late.

As Days of our Lives fans already know, it’s actually Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), that kidnapped Ciara and Charlotte. Jordan is hoping to frame her younger brother for the crimes and have him sent back to the mental facility where he was previously held.

It seems that Jordan feels bad about leaving Ben in Salem in the first place and what transpired later when he became the necktie killer, as he murdered three innocent people.

Now it’s Jordan who’s gone off the deep end, and she’ll stop at nothing to get Ben locked up again. Not only did she kidnap two people, but she also drugged Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) when she got too close to the truth.

The jig is up, Jordan. You can't hide from Kate. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/0JymCnoF3B — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 13, 2019

When Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) finds Kate in a bad condition, he’ll sit vigil by her bedside until he’s able to make sure that she’s okay, and hopefully, Kate will tell him exactly what happened between her and Jordan so that the police officer can crack the case.

Meanwhile, Ciara will be left in the cabin to die, and it may be up to Ben to save her yet again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.