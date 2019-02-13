Zoe Kravitz Goes Nearly Naked As She Eats A Watermelon On Instagram

Zoe Kravitz is a summer delight in a recent photo shoot for Paper magazine. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram page to share a couple of snaps from the shoot in which she is featured naked from the waist down, using a watermelon to censor the photo.

In one of the posts in question, Zoe is facing the camera with her legs spread open with a watermelon placed in between to help cover herself up. She is holding half of the fruit close to her body while the other half is closer to the camera. Other pieces are scattered about, in a delightfully messy set.

The Fantastic Beasts actress is in front of a white wall and sitting on a white floor stained with watermelon juice. She is holding a piece of fruit in front of her mouth, as if ready to eat it. She is looking at the camera with an intent gaze in a seductive way. Her raven hair is down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest.

On her torso, the Big Little Lies star is donning a floral long-sleeved crop top with the left sleeve worn off the model’s shoulder, showing quite a bit of cleavage.

The photo, which Zoe shared with her 4.2 million followers, garnered more than 561,000 likes and more than 6,200 comments at the time of this writing. In addition to this photo, Zoe also shared another one from the shoot to her Instagram in which she is wearing the same top and is featured on the same set but in a different pose. In the second snap, the model has her side to the camera, showing that she is wearing nothing on her lower body. She is sitting over her bent legs while eating pieces of the watermelon that is set in front of her.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Zoe’s beauty, share their opinion about the photo shoot, and point out the resemblance between the model and her mother, Lisa Bonet.

“Fire, girl. Pure fire. Inside and out. You da best,” one user chimed in.

“I thought this was a Lisa Bonet throwback!! She looks exactly like her mom!!!!” another one added.

As People pointed out, Zoe and her father, Lenny Kravitz, recently jetted off to the Bahamas where they shot a video for Tumi’s new campaign. This marks the first time father and daughter star in a video together, the report continued.