Selena Gomez Puts Dating Life On Pause Following Mental Health Treatment

Last October, actress and singer Selena Gomez did a brave thing by checking herself in to a psychiatric center following what sources say was an “emotional breakdown.” The “Back to You” singer also took a much-needed step back from social media, and fans were shocked and excited when she posted an update last month, one thanking her admirers for their support during the difficult time.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” Gomez shared in the update.

Eagle-eyed fans of the actress have been keeping watch on her social media outlets, looking for a sign that she may have thrown her hat back in the dating ring after her on-again, off-again romance with Justin Beiber. Now, a source close to the starlet says that she’s taking the time to focus on herself, Us Weekly reports.

“Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family. She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now,” the source revealed, adding that Gomez is in a “really good place” following treatment.

Us Weekly also caught up with Gomez’s costar from her Wizards of Waverly Place days, Bailee Madison, who said that Gomez is “lovely,” and is a true role model in the business. Madison also revealed that, despite what her costar has gone through, she remains authentic and wonderful.

Gomez looks happy and healthy following treatment, as her recent Instagram snaps show. Yesterday, the “Come & Get It” singer posted a shot of herself with two gal pals as they celebrated a bachelorette beach day for what Gomez revealed was the “future Mrs. Lopez.”

For the outing, Gomez looked healthy and radiant as she rocked a white bikini with a tank-style top. The tight number showed off her flawless curves, and in one snap, the singer turned to the side to reveal her voluptuous backside. Her dark hair was drenched from a dip in the ocean, and she rocked a pair of oversized hoops for the fun occasion.

In January, Gomez also shared a pic of herself with fellow singer Julia Michaels. The duo shared a sweet embrace, and Gomez looked content and happy to be sharing the moment with her adoring friend. The singer revealed that she and Michaels had worked on a duet together called “Anxiety,” and that the song was very close to Gomez’s heart — as she suffers from the debilitating disorder herself.

Gomez shared in the beginning of the year that she had plans to make 2019 one of her best years yet, and her fans are certainly rooting for the singer to make that wish of hers come true.