‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Judges Think They Know Who The Alien Is

The Masked Singer is coming down to the wire with only six contestants left, and all of them looking to get into next week’s semi-finals. The judges are trying their best to figure out who each and every star is, and they believe they might know who is behind the alien mask.

According to Us Weekly, a brand new clip from this week’s The Masked Singer reveals that judges are thinking the alien could be someone like Nicole Richie, or her younger sister, Sofia Richie.

The panelist goes through the clues, revealing that the alien has said she’s fallen off of a runway, she comes from a famous family, and that she’s vowed to protect and serve.

Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke believe that those clues, along with the references to “the simple life,” could mean that Nicole Richie is behind the mask, or possibly even her much younger sister, Sofia Richie.

However, fans of the hit Fox singing competition believe they know exactly who is behind the alien mask, and it’s not one of Lionel Richie’s famous daughters.

Instead, many viewers believe that none other than Latoya Jackson is the star hidden beneath the elaborate alien costume and mask.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the clues all point to Latoya Jackson being the alien on The Masked Singer. The last time that the alien took the stage she brought along with her a physical clue, which was a police badge from Muncie, Indiana.

The alien told the judges that the badge was not a prop. In fact, she had taken an oath to protect and serve. This was the clue that sent fans over the edge into believing without a doubt Latoya Jackson was the woman under the mask.

As fans will remember, Jackson was once a cast member on the reality series Armed and Famous, where celebrities were eventually sworn in as deputies to the Muncie, Indiana, police department.

The badge, along with the hints about coming from a famous family who is always in the spotlight and having multiple siblings, seems to have fans casting their votes for Latoya being revealed as the alien.

Meanwhile, the other five contestants will also take the stage this week. Fans will see the rabbit, rumored to be Joey Fatone, the bee, who is said to be Gladys Knight, the lion, who is likely Rumer Willis, the peacock, who’s been pegged as Donny Osmond, and the monster, whom many fans think is T-Pain, all fight to make it until next week.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.