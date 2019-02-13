Dominic Zamprogna Heading Back To ‘General Hospital’ As Dante

General Hospital spoilers have been hinting that the character of Dante Falconeri would be incorporated into an upcoming storyline, and viewers have been anxious to see where the writers would head with this. As fans know, actor Dominic Zamprogna chose to leave the role a while back and the character has been out of town working undercover ever since. Now it looks like Zamprogna will be back, at least for a brief arc.

Viewers have been speculating about what the writers would do about Dante for months now. It really only works to have Lulu’s husband away from Port Charles for so long before something needs to change. The writers have incorporated some tense phone conversations between Lulu and Dante, and he recently told her he’d be difficult to reach for a while with his undercover assignment.

Now, with Lulu’s delicate medical state, Sonny and others have talked about needing to track down Dante. There has been some buzz swirling that the character would soon be popping up again, but it wasn’t known if Zamprogna would step back into the role or if perhaps a recast was on the way.

A post from Dom on Twitter Wednesday morning appears to provide the answer. Zamprogna posted a basic photo showing him in a plain dressing room, and he shared it without any kind of commentary.

Naturally, General Hospital fans started to speculate that this was a GH dressing room. However, Dom was careful not to have any revealing clues in the photo. He had his eyebrows raised, though, and that was enough of a hint for many.

Some General Hospital cast members, like Parry Shen (Brad), Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix), and Maurice Benard (Sonny) commented on the post, escalating speculation that Zamprogna’s tease was in fact related to a General Hospital return. Fans started to go wild over the post, commenting on how they hoped the post meant what they thought it meant.

Now, according to Soap Opera Digest, it seems to be somewhat official. The outlet indicates that Dom’s photo was taken in a temporary dressing room where he’s currently hanging out. He’s apparently in a temporary spot since Zamprogna’s former dressing room is now where Josh Swickard (Chase) spends his time.

The outlet says that Dominic is heading back to General Hospital as Dante, but they caution that it’s not a permanent return. The good news is that Zamprogna apparently will be back for longer than the one-episode stint everybody saw a few months ago with the Sonny-centric episode.

When will Dominic Zamprogna’s Dante appear on air and how long will he be around? Will this be good news or bad news for his relationship with Emmy Rylan’s Lulu? Additional General Hospital spoilers should emerge about this upcoming storyline soon, and fans cannot wait to learn more.