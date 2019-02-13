Did Donald Trump Just Ruin The 69-Nice Meme? Yes, He Did, According To The Internet

The president tweeted the terms '69' and 'Nice' in the same message, and the internet responded accordingly.

The use of the term “Nice” after someone uses the number 69 has been a running joke for a while now on the internet. However, President Donald Trump just used the term in one of his tweets — directly after quoting that 69 percent of Americans expect their finances to improve next year — and the internet is apparently not okay with that.

“The Gallup Poll just announced that 69 percent of our great citizens expect their finances to improve next year, a 16 year high,” Trump wrote in a recent Twitter message. “Nice!”

As of this writing, Trump’s tweet has been liked 85,000 times, retweeted 17,000 times, and has 17,000 comments.

Now, the internet is trying to work out if Donald Trump used the term on purpose — and made a 69 joke on Twitter — or if he unintentionally used the term. Either way, some commentators are now declaring that the “69-Nice” meme is officially dead thanks to Trump, according to Uproxx.

Trump isn’t the first U.S. president to fall into the 69 trap. Obama tweeted in 2016 that 69 percent of Americans want the Senate to hold hearings in order to vote on Judge Garland. The overwhelming response to this tweet was, “Nice.” However, this was an unintentional 69-Nice occurrence, and did not occur within the same tweet — as Trump’s recent tweet did.

Senate leaders should listen to the American people. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/vArMxcZh5W — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 13, 2016

Of course, since it is the President of the United States who made the reference, people have been losing their minds over the joke being cracked — intentionally, or not — by a 72-year-old man. As per usual, the internet delighted in merriment in response to the situation.

“Folks I’m sorry, 69 is canceled,” Huffington Post journalist Ashley Feinberg wrote in a Twitter post.

Excited to announce my new book, an oral history of Trump's 69 tweet. Here's a sneak peek: pic.twitter.com/aeZHraxaW7 — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) February 13, 2019

“Trump’s worst crime is now killing the 69 meme,” another Twitter user wrote.

“The new Valentine’s Day Massacre is when Trump ruined 69 jokes for everyone,” author Thom Dunn quipped on Twitter.

So, what’s the big deal?

Besides the obvious sexual innuendo from the use of the number 69, the term “Nice” is commonly used whenever someone uses the number on social media. According to Know Your Meme, the term may have originated from an episode of South Park — one which aired in 2006 — and then spilled over into internet usage. Mentions from as early as 2007 have been noted, according to the Daily Dot, who did an extensive write up on the history of the meme after Obama’s tweet.

According to their research, Filip Bunkens was the first person to ever type the terms “69” and “Nice” in the same tweet. He did this after discovering that his followers on Twitter had reached the magical 69 number, and then decided to tweet about it.

“I’m quite astonished that replying nice to 69 has become a trend,” Bunkens told the Daily Dot at the time.

It remains to be seen whether or not Trump has killed the “69-Nice” meme for good.