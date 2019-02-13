‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Enjoy A ‘Great Night’ After Her Alleged Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson is currently in the Bahamas.

What demotion? As rumors continue to swirl in regard to potential casting changes ahead of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson took to Twitter. There, she revealed that she and boyfriend Steve Lodge were enjoying their time in the Bahamas.

“What a great night here in the Bahamas,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of a photo on Instagram, one which has since been deleted.

On Twitter, the photo’s caption remains — alongside a number of other links sharing images from her vacation with her boyfriend.

Gunvalson has been sharing photos from the Bahamas since the end of last week. Over the weekend, she attended an appearance at a jewelry store in the area. As for her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, they’ve begun production on the 14th season of the show. Days ago, they were seen filming scenes with a potential new woman, one who may have been brought to the show to take over Gunvalson’s full-time role.

While Gunvalson has denied being demoted, via Twitter, on a couple of occasions — rumors continue to swirl which suggest she will not be returning to the show in a full-time position for Season 14. As she remains out of the country, those rumors continue to gain steam.

Gunvalson has been appearing in a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the series first began airing in 2006, and has long been known as the longest-running housewife of the franchise.

As Gunvalson remains silent in regard to her potential demotion, she appears to be focusing her attention on her relationship with Lodge — and having fun as they remain in the Bahamas.

Over the past several years, Gunvalson has been open with the fact that she is completely in love with Lodge, and hopes to get married to him someday. She also shared on Instagram several months ago that she had decided on a destination wedding.

“Vicki is madly in love with Steve and it is obvious to her friends that he feels the same way,” a source close to Gunvalson told Radar Online in 2017. “Her daughter Briana and grandkids really like Steve too, which is super important to Vicki. And yes, she would absolutely let cameras into her wedding.”

“Steve is like a trophy man,” Gunvalson once said on the show. “He is what every woman wants.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County will air Season 14 later this year on Bravo TV.