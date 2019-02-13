‘ASSMAN’ License Plate Rejected, David Assman Creates Giant Truck Decal Instead

After Canadian David Assman was denied by authorities his request to display his surname through a custom vanity license plate, he decided to take matters into his own hands, the Saskatoon Star Phoenix reports. When Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), the entity responsible for coordinating and assessing vanity plate requests, nixed his desired “ASSMAN” identifier, Assman decided that one way or another, “ASSMAN” was going to be displayed on the back of his truck. It took only about four hours for the rejection to arrive after the request was submitted.

In addition to the giant-lettered “ASSMAN” across the tailgate of his Dodge Ram pickup, Assman also added “Saskatchewan” and the province’s “Land of Living Skies” motto to the design, completing the oversized approximation of how his vanity plate could have looked, though substantially more noticeable in traffic. Assman, showing an eye for detail, also included four dots to represent the bolt holes you’ll find on a real license plate.

“I could have got a plate for the front but I really wanted a vanity plate on the back of my truck,” the Saskatchewan resident said in a Facebook post showing off his design, later adding “See, I hate to say it but I’m kinda a sarcastic ass and well I just wanted to go big!”

SGI is no stranger to dealing with requests for license plates that they deem inappropriate. The agency routinely rejects any submission that approaches the realms of sex, drugs, politics, or religion and maintains a running list of rejected plates that has now reached 85 pages in length.

“Even if a word is someone’s name and pronounced differently than the offensive version, that’s not something that would be apparent to other motorists who will see the plate,” said SGI spokesman Tyler McMurchy.

Even so, the organization did show some good humor about the situation after Assman’s tailgate went viral on social media platforms.

“All’s well that ends well,” tweeted SGI’s official Twitter account, capped off with a smiley face emoji.

This isn’t the first time Assman’s vanity plate request was rejected, with a 1990s submission denied due to profanity. According to correspondence at the time, “ASSMAN” was deemed to be “offensive, suggestive or not in good taste.”

“I think they are too worried that people are going to have hurt feelings about something that is complete nonsense,” Assman said as media began to take notice of his story last week. “Even if it wasn’t my last name who is it going to hurt?”