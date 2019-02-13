Deadmau5 Caught On Video Using Homophobic Slur, Fires Back At The Internet After Being Banned From Twitch

Joel Thomas Zimmerman, better known by his stage name “deadmau5”, is perhaps one of the most well-known electronic music producers and DJs around. Having risen to prominence in the mid to late 2000s, the Canadian-born musician has racked up six Grammy Award nominations throughout his career. To date, he has released eight studio albums, along with numerous other compilations, mix albums, and extended plays.

While Zimmerman has taken a break from his music career, he has been thrust into the spotlight once more — but for reasons that are less than flattering.

As reported by Polygon, deadmau5 has come under fire for his use of a homophobic slur. The musician’s actions were not only caught on video, but were live streamed around the world. At the time of the incident, Zimmerman was broadcasting himself playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on the popular live streaming service, Twitch.

The video in question — one which has since been deleted — showed Joel caught up in a rather intense game of PUBG. After coming under fire from another player, one who was hiding, Zimmerman lashed out with a few choice words. His choice of language has landed the DJ in some hot water.

“Is that some f**king c**k-sucking stream sniper,” he said, before capping off his profanity-fueled tirade with a homophobic slur.

Deadmau5 quits Twitch following ban for using homophobic slur. He says the platform has a "double standard." https://t.co/ld5u3VDKvc pic.twitter.com/fz0KNZDCf2 — Polygon (@Polygon) February 13, 2019

It didn’t take long for the clip to make the rounds, and before long, multiple news outlets had reported on the incident. The news eventually caught the attention of Twitch, and before long, Zimmerman’s account had been suspended.

As Polygon notes, both the video which captured the incident — and deadmau5’s response to Twitch — have been deleted. Zimmerman originally responded and commented on the ban via Reddit, in a post that has since been archived on Imgur.

In his response, Zimmerman calls out Twitch for an apparent double standard when it comes to banning specific users, and seemingly calls it quits with the company.

“yeah, sorry about that guys…. i knew it was a fun place to connect and f**k around… but im not going to stand for twitch’s double standard when it comes to censoring and suspending me for harmless s**t. While we’ve had some fun partnerships here and there, and they were a great company to work with… im gunna have to cut this one short. I dont have the capacity to deal with that kind of s**t,” he wrote on Reddit.

When asked to comment on the incident, Twitch declined.

“We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy reasons,” a Twitch representative told Polygon.