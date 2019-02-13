‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Surprises Studio Audience And Show Creators With One Final Epic Flash Mob

The Big Bang Theory‘s cast and crew are gearing up for the last episodes of their final season, but they weren’t going anywhere without first sharing an emotional goodbye in the form of an epic surprise flash mob.

The cast are known for having presented studio audiences with choreographed dance routines over the last 12 years, and they couldn’t end their beloved series without pulling off a brilliant spectacle — one which was a surprise not only to the studio audience but also to the show’s creators, writers, and producers. Actress Kaley Cuoco posted the whole thing on Instagram, an event which sees the entire team performing a super well-organized flash mob to the Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life.” This may have been an appropriate choice, given that the song is about thanking fans for their support.

“thank you @bricuoco @mandykorpinen@elizabethpetrin for choreographing this epic dance and for my crew who rehearsed for months and listened to me yap on and on about this endlessly! it was worth it!” the star wrote on Instagram. She said that the flash mob “might be one of my favorite moments in 12 years,” adding, “I told you we would go out with a bang!!”

In the several videos she shared on social media, all of Kaley’s co-stars — including Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg — can be seen busting some serious dance moves. Johnny Galecki had to cheer from the sidelines, as he suffered an ankle injury prior to the flash mob. Co-creator Chuck Lorre, who had to be at another location for work purposes, made sure to see the whole thing in real time via FaceTime.

The show’s stars have recently been talking about how approaching the end of such an impactful era has resulted in some emotional moments on set, with Kaley even revealing that she “started bawling” all of a sudden during a scene with her on-screen husband, Johnny Galecki.

“And the crew, all the camera guys and everyone came out and they were like, ‘We’re so glad you cried, because we’ve been waiting to cry.’ And then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for like 10 minutes,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, per YouTube.

However, one very important cast member revealed that he is still yet to cry about the show coming to an end after 12 seasons.

“I haven’t cried yet. I have a very deep fear — seriously — that the most unexpected thing is going to happen, I’m going to absolutely lose my s**t,” Jim Parsons, who plays the beloved Sheldon, said.

“Yeah, we’re all scared of that,” Kaley added. The Big Bang Theory is set to air its last episodes in May.