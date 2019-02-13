Kate Gosselin’s Daughters Say They Have Been Trying To Get Her To Date For Years Ahead Of ‘Kate Plus Date’

Kate Plus Date is actually happening.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the new series will follow Kate Gosselin as she goes on dates with different men. The two qualities that she says she would love to see in a potential partner is someone who loves dogs as much as she does and someone who can support himself.

The new series will air on TLC, the same network that was home to Jon and Kate Plus 8 and since the news of the show broke, Gosselin and her 18-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, have been doing press rounds for the show. According to Page Six, the famous family stopped by a TCA panel in Los Angeles on Tuesday and talked about the show.

During the panel, Mady shared that she and her siblings have been wanting their mom to get back into the dating game so this show is the perfect fit.

“We’ve been nudging her to date for years. We’re all, all eight of us, are so glad that she finally is.”

Mady also shared that she believes that her mother deserves to be happy and she and her sister Cara will also have a hand in lending their mother advice as she navigates the dating world with the help of a matchmaker. And with this show already generating a lot of buzz, fans could see the Gosselin twins team up for a reality show of their own in the future.

The Inquisitr recently shared that Kate called reality TV “a family business,” and she specifically chose Mady and Cara out of all of her eight kids to help her with dating simply because they’re the oldest. When asked if the girls could have a spinoff show of their own, Kate said it’s “absolutely up to them.”

And if there was indeed a spinoff, it could potentially follow both Mady and Cara as they go off to college next fall. On the panel, Kate also defended her decision to keep the children on television for a big chunk of their lives, and she thinks that it was helpful for them in the long run.

“I feel like, more than anything, it has enriched their lives,” Gosselin shared on the panel. “As far as Mady and Cara, particularly — and all the kids — I think that they’re such good girls that I don’t have to keep after them. They’re self-driven. They have goals and dreams, and they’re just good kids.”

Kate Plus Date will premiere on TLC later this year.