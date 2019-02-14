Blac Chyna And Soulja Boy Find Love After Bad Public Breakups

Straight out of two difficult breakups, love has blossomed between Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy, according to TMZ. After reportedly exchanging a few messages on Instagram, the pair met at Sean Kingston’s house and they’ve been seen together ever since. Blac Chyna was spotted by Soulja Boy’s side at a few Grammy parties this past weekend.

This relationship comes on the heels of two volatile breakups for the pair. Blac Chyna was previously dating rapper Kid Buu until she accused him of cheating during a confrontation in Hawaii. Things turned violent when Blac Chyna allegedly scratched Buu, who then allegedly pushed her up against a wall, according to OK Magazine. Buu denied the allegations on Instagram, stating, “My mom raised me better than that.”

Soulja Boy’s past relationship was also under scrutiny when a woman named Kayla came forward with allegations of physical assault. She accused the rapper of kidnapping and beating her at his Los Angeles home. Sources say they were dating, with the violent incident taking place after an argument. Kayla told police that he tied her up to a chair in the garage for six hours. She claimed she suffered fractured ribs and a concussion as a result of the incident. Cops later investigated Soulja Boy’s home.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, has taken to social media to trash her parenting skills, reports Celebrity Insider. She claims that Blac Chyna is not fit to care for her kids, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo. Toni says that they are not safe with her and that they should be sent to live with their fathers – Tyga and Rob Kardashian – until Chyna has dealt with her issues. Toni came to social media with the allegations after someone called the police on Chyna for “child endangerment.”

Chyna then came on to Instagram Live to shut down everyone who had something to say about her parenting skills. She said she’s a good mom and even though she’s not posting pictures of her children on social media that doesn’t mean they’re not taken care of. She bragged about buying her kids tons of luxury items to prove that the kids are more than well taken care of.

Soulja Boy and Black Chyna have been out together, doing typical couple things, like going to Grammy parties.

Likewise, Chyna’s ex Kid Buu just couldn’t help himself when it came to sharing relationship mementos.

He posted up videos of himself and Chyna acting very close from when they were together.