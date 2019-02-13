Megyn Kelly Attacks Sarah Silverman For NSFW Trump Tweet And People Aren’t Having It

Megyn Kelly and Sarah Silverman are going at it on social media and the exchange is brutal. It all started when Silverman posted a NSFW tweet and Kelly decided to criticize the comedian for her language. It devolved from there, with social media joining in to eviscerate the former Today host.

Silverman posted a tweet on Monday in response to Trump’s comment about Amy Klobuchar running for president in 2020.

“No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with F**K YOU,” she wrote, followed by a NSFW tirade aimed at the president.

After conservative commentators called out Silverman for her language on Monday, Kelly decided to weigh in the debate on Tuesday.

“This woman wants to star in children’s movies produced by Disney. (And just did, in Ralph Breaks the Internet.)” she wrote.

The star of the now-canceled I Love You, America wasn’t having it. She replied to Kelly’s tweet with one of her own.

“It’s true! I am a blue explicit often political comedian and also love doing voices for children. I know it’s easier if people are one thing but no one is, not even you! We all have many sides and I think that’s ok. Peace Ma,” she posted.

She later added a comment about the president’s policies on climate change, calling him out for failing to take action on the threat.

Ps I’m more offended by a president who denies a real threat 97% of scientists beg him to take action on while creating a fake threat out of at-risk brown people at the border https://t.co/moi7uEBpbc — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

Actress and mom of two Olivia Wilde came to Silverman’s defense, calling the comedian a brilliant feminist and noting that she hoped her children grew up to be like her. Writer and editor Jason Bailey warned that Kelly would be shocked when she heard a Robin Williams comedy routine, which often contains vulgar language despite the actor’s numerous roles in children’s films. Host and editor Courtney Enlow echoed this, pointing out that George Carlin, who stars in the movie Cars, is also known for his raunchy stand-up routines. Another follower said the same about Bob Saget.

Judd Apatow, who has made films like the 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, noted that it appeared that Kelly was trying to appeal to her conservative audience again now that she is no longer appearing on NBC.

I guess Megyn is trying to get her right wing crowd back. https://t.co/6517TH6ZBA — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 12, 2019

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who appeared in the children’s show Ratatouille and has used vulgar language in his comedy, also weighed in on the debate, but later deleted his post.

Eh. I deleted my response to Megyn Kelly. @SarahKSilverman’s was way more eloquent, elevated and useful. And she doesn’t need my or ANYONE’s help smashing trolls. See below ???????????? https://t.co/Nk7CQn1kEd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 12, 2019

Other Twitter users pointed out that Kelly is a supporter of Trump, who has been known to use vulgar language.