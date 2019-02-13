Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt In Sultry Instagram Pic

The 'KUWTK' star flaunted her new hairstyle in a cleavage-baring snap on Instagram.

It’s been less than a day since Khloe Kardashian debuted her new hairstyle. Now, the reality TV star is sporting a brand-new look after getting yet another haircut.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first showed off her new exciting hairstyle on Tuesday, when she posted an adorable photo of herself and her niece — Penelope — to Instagram.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe decided to renounce her long tresses in favor of a short bob that beautifully framed her face. According to the Daily Mail, the KUWTK star decided to undergo this dramatic transformation so that she and Penelope could get matching haircuts.

The spontaneous gesture marked the occasion of Penelope’s first-ever haircut. In a lovely tribute to her niece’s milestone, which Khloe later branded as a bout of “craziness,” the Revenge Body star enlisted the help of her sister Kendall Jenner’s stylist, who chopped off about 8 inches of her platinum blonde locks.

The TV personality is loving her new shorter hairstyle – so much so that she decided to go under the stylist’s scissors again in what appears to be an entirely new look yet again. On the very next day, the KUWTK star revealed that she got her shiny locks trimmed again, getting her hair shortened by a few more inches.

The 34-year-old TV personality took to her Instagram page earlier today to showcase her new look. Khloe flaunted her even shorter hairstyle in a sultry cleavage-baring Instagram snap that put her buxom curves on display.

In the new snapshot, Khloe puts on a busty display as she goes braless under an unbuttoned shirt. The reality TV star censored her ample assets by turning her shoulder toward the camera, posing with her head turned slightly to the side.

In the photo, the KUWTK star donned a vibrant shirt in bright bold colors, with a plunging neckline that drew all attention toward her décolletage. The TV personality showcased her new haircut by styling her glamorous bob swept to the side, with a rebel strand of blonde hair draped over her right eye.

Khloe completed her ravishing look with natural-looking makeup and long, curled lashes under her perfectly contoured eyebrows. In addition, she painted her lips with matte nude lipstick, a shade which further accentuated their natural plumpness.

In a previous photo shared to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Khloe disclosed that she also colored her hair as part of her stylish makeover.

The new Instagram snap got her some viral attention, garnering more than 1.1 million views within an hour of having been posted. In addition, nearly 10,000 of her Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to compliment Khloe on her new look.

“I love this shorter look on you!” gushed one person, while another wrote, “Saved it! For sure my next haircut.”

While many of her Instagram fans raved about Khloe’s beauty in an array of sweet, heartfelt messages — complete with an assortment of enthusiastic emojis — others couldn’t help but notice that the new haircut made the KUWTK star bear a striking resemblance to Rita Ora. One of her Instagram followers even went as far as to liken Khloe to sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe.

“Now I have to cut my hair!!! I love this,” quipped one of Khloe’s Instagram fans.