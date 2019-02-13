Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Some Issues To Deal With Before Getting Married, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of music’s hottest couples, and fans have been wondering why they’re waiting so long to walk down the aisle. However, they may have some very good reasons as to why they don’t want to rush into a marriage.

According to Us Weekly, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are definitely “on the path to getting married,” but they have some “obstacles they have to deal with” before tying the knot.

One of the issues that needs to be worked out before the couple can wed is where their home base will be. Although Shelton has a home in L.A., he splits his time between California and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Stefani and her three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — are based solely in L.A., where the kids have lived their entire lives.

The couple are taking the issues they face seriously, and even reportedly met with a priest for a little premarital counseling session. Sources tell the outlet that Gwen is a bit nervous to get married again, particularly after her sons were forced to observe a messy divorce with their father, Gavin Rossdale.

Meanwhile, Shelton also has a messy divorce under his belt. The country music star divorced his former wife, Miranda Lambert, around the same time that Stefani and Rossdale were ending their marriage.

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice when Stefani was named one of the judges on the show, and they helped each other cope with their divorces — all the while falling in love with one another. However, despite his past divorce, Shelton is ready to say “I do” to his longtime love.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen, but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

Another issue that is said to be weighing on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is the subject of expanding their family. Although they’re not yet married, sources claim that the pair have been trying for years to conceive a child of their own — without any luck.

The pair were said to be exploring surrogacy like so many other celebrities have in the past, and that Shelton really wants his own biological child. “They’re determined,” the insider dished.

In the meantime, fans continue to wait for any hints that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged or married, and look forward to seeing what the future brings for the beloved couple.