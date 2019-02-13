‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Who Has Been Revealed And Top Possible Identities For Rabbit, Peacock, More

Six unmasked and six more to go in the first season of 'The Masked Singer.'

The Masked Singer may have one of the most absurd concepts in the world, but it has taken TV by storm and continues to intrigue its viewers each week. As of now, six of the 12 singers have been revealed, but they’re only halfway through all of the creatures and animals belting out the tunes. With just three episodes left in the very first season, it’s time to catch up on who has been unmasked and the possible identities of those who remain on stage.

Please note that there are going to be spoilers for The Masked Singer from this point forward. If you’re not entirely caught up or simply don’t yet want to know, you’ll want to stop reading now.

Many viewers insist they know who each and every single masked singer is, but there have been a few surprises this season. The judges have done a decent job of helping, and the clues are more often the bigger giveaway than anything else.

Here are all those who have been unmasked this season:

The Deer – Terry Bradshaw (NFL)

The Pineapple – Tommy Chong (actor/comedian)

The Hippo – Antonio Brown (NFL)

The Raven – Ricki Lake (talk show host)

Unicorn – Tori Spelling (actress)

Poodle – Margaret Cho (comedian)

That still leaves the Alien, Bee, Lion, Monster, Peacock, and Rabbit as the singers with their masks still on, but who are they? While some people feel as if they know who is under the mask of numerous singers, some celebrities are denying they have anything to do with The Masked Singer.

‘The Masked Singer': @DonnieWahlberg Doesn’t Say He’s Not the Rabbit – We Think https://t.co/AhzzkFRGu5 — Debra Palmer (@palmerdebra) February 13, 2019

Scouring through social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook, it’s interesting to see the different guesses that fans have. Let’s take a look at the overwhelming identity possibilities that seem to be the favorites of viewers.

Alien

The Alien showing everyone a real police badge that wasn’t a “prop” while singing “Happy” on a recent episode was the pure giveaway. La Toya Jackson is a reality TV star who was on the show Armed & Famous and she also works as a reserve police officer.

Top guess: La Toya Jackson

Bee

A number of different ladies of soul have been thrown out as guesses for this one, but it’s hard to deny that it is Gladys Knight. You can’t really argue with the number of Grammys that the Bee says she has, and that is the same with Knight.

Top guess: Patti LaBelle or Gladys Knight

Lion

If the Lion isn’t the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, it will be one of the biggest shocks in the history of television.

Top guess: Rumer Willis

Monster

While some have guessed that the Monster could be Bobby Brown, fans are readily behind him and think he’s someone else entirely – T-Pain.

Top guess: T-Pain

Peacock

Almost everyone is completely certain that the Peacock is Donny Osmond, and it’s hard to make an argument otherwise. His secret identity wasn’t helped by the fact that his sister Marie pretty much gave it away in an interview last month, as reported by Inquisitr.

Top guess: Donny Osmond

Rabbit

Many people are convinced that the Rabbit is none other than Joey Fatone of ‘NSYNC, but some feel it may be another boy band member in Donnie Wahlberg. It’s hard to believe it is anyone other than Fatone, though, when one clue included a food truck.

Top guess: Joey Fatone or a Wahlberg

Do you agree with these identity possibilities or do you have someone else in mind for any of those remaining on The Masked Singer?