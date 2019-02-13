Alex Rodriguez Gifts Jennifer Lopez A FaceTime Call With Joanna Gaines For 2-Year Anniversary

Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez a 2-year anniversary gift that cannot be bought in stores. The Second Act star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday that her former baseball pro boyfriend set up a FaceTime call with Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, remembering how much Lopez loves the show.

“So, I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper. Do you guys know Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines?” Lopez asked, adding that her sister bought her the couple’s new book for Christmas, according to E! News. “I’m like obsessed with it. I’m in bed every night looking at it — ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so amazing.'”

Inspired by the home improvement show, Lopez shared that she and Rodriguez are planning to fix up a house some time soon. As much fun as it would be to fix the house themselves, though, Lopez told her boyfriend it would be even better if Joanna could do it.

Soon after Lopez made the remark, Rodriguez “dragged” her into a meeting about the house. Little did the singer know that she was about to meet her home improvement idol.

“He opens up the FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines! And I was like, ‘Agh!’ …I totally fan-girled out,” she explained.

Lopez considered the call to be a token of how much her boyfriend pays attention to her, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I was looking at him and I was like, ‘You listened to me! I love you. You are so amazing!'” she shared. “It really blew me away.”

Later, DeGeneres brought out the perfect gift for Rodriguez in return — a giant clock featuring a photo of the happy couple. The talk show host joked that the clock is meant to serve as a reminder to Rodriguez that his time to propose to Lopez is running out.

The A-list couple have been together since 2017. Lopez often gushes about how happy the baseball star has made her, and how much her life has changed since meeting him. Recently, there’s been a buzz that Rodriguez and Lopez may soon tie the knot, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Rodriguez and Lopez celebrated their second anniversary in early February, commemorating the day with adorable Instagram posts dedicated to one another. While Lopez wrote that her boyfriend makes her feel like a teenager experiencing young love again, Rodriguez penned a message about their journey so far — and where they are headed.

“We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” the businessman said.