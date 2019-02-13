Watch AFC Ajax Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Livestream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Round Of 16 Online

The 33-time Dutch champions AFC Ajax make their first appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage since 2006, and they must beat defending champions Real Madrid to advance.

AFC Ajax has won the Dutch Eredivisie 33 times and finished second last season while occupying second place again this campaign, six points off the pace set by rival PSV Eindhoven, per Sky Sports. But the club from the Netherlands has not appeared in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League since 2006. That 13-year spell of frustration ends on Wednesday, albeit with the luck of the draw not exactly in favor of Ajax. In their return to the Round of 16, de Godenzonen must face the team that has won the European championship three years in a row, and four of the last five, Real Madrid, in a first-leg match that will livestream from Amsterdam.

To find out how to watch a livestream of Wednesday’s AFC Ajax vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 55,000-seat Johan Cruijff Arena, formerly known as Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, February 13. That start time will be the same in Spain, which lies in the same time zone.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the de Godenzonen vs. Los Blancos match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, February 13.

In addition to needing to outscore the side that has dominated Europe over 120 minutes, Ajax must also overcome an internal crisis of confidence, following a humiliating loss to Almelo-based club Heracles Almelo over the weekend in the domestic league — a loss that the 19-year-old Ajax Captain Matthijs de Ligt deemed “scandalous,” according to a Reuters report. The defeat was marred by on-pitch arguments and squabbling among Ajax teammates.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has seen a resurgence under midseason replacement Coach Santiago Solari, coming into the Wednesday Champions League match on a seven-match unbeaten streak with only a draw to arch-rival Barcelona marring the run, per Soccerway.

Serbian striker Dušan Tadić leads AFC Ajax with 15 goals across competitions. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch the big AFC Ajax vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League knockout phase match livestream online from the Dutch capital city, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW — or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Ajax vs. Real showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis, at a fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from Holland for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required by signing up for a trial subscription with an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle livestream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the livestream, while in the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport will stream the Champions League first-leg knockout clash. In Spain, Movistar will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive collection of livestream sources around the globe is available on LiveSoccerTV.