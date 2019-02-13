Emily Ratajkowski Strikes Flirtatious Pose in A New Post On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in a new series of Instagram posts. The American model and actress posed for some sizzling snaps for the promotional campaign of her own swimwear line, Inamorata.

Taken at a convenience store, the pictures show the model in a casual, laid-back setting. In the first image, she is seen clutching two bags of churros in one hand, with her back resting casually on a bread shelf. In the second, she poses as though she was about to choose a thirst-quenching soft drink — a scenario involving some serious decision-making skills most of us are probably rather familiar with. There is one tiny detail that makes these pictures somewhat different than the usual morning grocery run, however: Ratajkowski is wearing precious little aside from a rust-colored thong and a flimsy top, which allow her to nonchalantly showcase her absolutely gorgeous body.

The first picture focuses in on Ratajkowki’s beautifully toned abs and razor sharp collarbones, whilst we also get an eyeful of her flawless décolletage. Using the tiniest amount of nude makeup, the model put on some light-brown lipstick and some mascara to further accentuate her mesmerizing dark brown eyes. And to complete the look, she also threw into the mix some minimalistic, barely noticeable jewelry: a silvery diamond ring and a small pair of earrings that are mostly covered up by her shiny chestnut-brown tresses.

The second picture shows Ratajkowski in a pose that’s most certainly not for the faint-hearted. Standing with her back to the camera, the model puts her pert behind and her enviably lean legs on full display. Her tousled up, messy locks cover up most of her back, further accentuating her exquisite, perfectly hourglass figure.

These photos were taken as part of the latest campaign promoting Inamorata, the swimwear line founded by Ratajkowski in November 2017. Taking inspiration from her childhood spent on the beaches of Southern California, Inamorata is for the daring and adventurous women who prize comfort and casualness over all else. Rejecting olden and obsolete beauty standards, the lingerie line embraces the female form, regardless of what shape or size it might take. In the past, Ratajkowski described her venture to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think the Inamorata woman is the woman who will wear a bra top out to walk her dog and not even think about it. She is confident and doesn’t care what anyone thinks.”

She gave another description to Cosmopolitan.

“It’s so much more than lingerie, and that’s because, judging from the photos, you can also wear the pieces doing everyday activities, like, IDK, grocery shopping at your local supermarket.”

If someone can make shopping for household essentials in saucy lingerie into a trend, that will certainly be Emily Ratajkowski.