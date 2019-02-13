Kim Kardashian Denies Rumors That She Got A Nose Job

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about those pesky plastic surgery rumors. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that although so many people have speculated about the things she’s had done, they may be interested to find out that she’s never had a nose job.

According to People, Kim Kardashian spoke out about the plastic surgery speculation during a master class in L.A. last week. The mother of three got her makeup done by her longtime friend Mario Dedivanovic, and revealed that while everyone believed her nose looked different, she didn’t go under the knife to achieve the look.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” Kim revealed to the room full of aspiring makeup artists watching her cosmetics be applied.

Meanwhile, Mario also opened up about how he covers the small bump on Kim’s nose, revealing that he hides the imperfection by using a special contouring technique, which could be the reason that so many people believe that Kardashian has had a nose job when comparing her current face to old photos of the reality star.

The class reportedly lasted for six hours, and during that time Kim also revealed her secret to not getting wrinkles on her face — telling the crowd that she simply doesn’t smile.

This isn’t the first time that Kim Kardashian has claimed that she doesn’t like to smile too much. During an interview with C Magazine, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she decided not to smile for photos, which changed her mood and personality.

“‘I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out. Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo. It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot,” Kim stated during the interview.

Kardashian and her sisters are known to rarely smile in photos, especially when it comes to publicity and paparazzi photographs. The sisters seemingly have the same thought process when it comes to smile lines on their famous faces.

However, although Kim says she never had plastic surgery on her nose, she had admitted to doing some cosmetic work on her face and other areas of her body. Kardashian has documented herself receiving Botox on her reality show, as well as getting laser hair removal. She has also had treatments to remove cellulite and stretch marks.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network in March.