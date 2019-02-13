Pete Davidson Takes Nasty Jab At Ariana Grande With His Latest Tattoo Cover-Up

It seems like Pete Davidson is taking a leaf out of Ariana Grande’s book and pulling a “thank u, next” in regards to his former relationship with the pop star.

The Saturday Night Live star has already covered a few of the tattoos he got when he was engaged to Ariana, including the “Dangerous Woman” bunny ear tattoo behind his ear, which he replaced with a solid black heart. And for his latest ink work, Pete chose to cover yet another Ariana-related tattoo that he had on the back of his neck with the word “CURSED,” as reported by USA Today. The original tattoo featured the words “mille tendresse” ink which is French for “a thousand tendernesses,” and it is a Breakfast at Tiffany’s reference that Ariana already had on the same spot of her body.

Fans noticed the new ink work when tattoo artist Jon Mesa posted a picture of the comedian’s heavily-tattooed back on Instagram last Saturday, alongside the caption “Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson,” including a new Tootsie Pop owl one that he had just finished. However, fans were quick to notice that the 25-year-old’s neck tattoo had also been replaced for a much less tender one.

During their whirlwind engagement, both Ariana and Pete got several tattoos that reminded them of each other. But after they split up in October, just five months after they started dating, they both started getting rid of the ink that linked them to their ex-partner. The pop star covered the “Reborn” tattoo that she got on the side of her left hand with a fern, a “Pete” tattoo on her finger turned into a Band-Aid illustration, and then she got a tattoo of Myron (Mac Miller’s dog, who is currently living with her) over the “8418” she had on her foot – which was actually a tribute to Pete’s dad, a firefighter who died in September 11 attacks.

Pete Davidson got his matching tattoo (‘Mille Tendresse’, a reference to a line from one of Ariana Grande’s favorite movies) with his ex-wife covered with the word: “Cursed”. pic.twitter.com/IuW53YSJFs — Ariana Grande Access (@arianaaccesscom) February 12, 2019

In a recent interview, the Sweetener artist revealed that she recorded three different versions of her hit tune, “thank u, next,” which is an ode to her ex-boyfriends and to how those past relationships helped shape her identity. During an interview on the Zach Sang Show, she said she went back and forth with the song’s lyrics because her relationship with Pete was filled with “ups and downs,” resulting in a record that ended up exploring three different outcomes.

“In my relationship by the time things were, like, up and down and on and off and so I didn’t know what was gonna happen. And then we got back together and so I had to make a different version of it. And then we broke up again and so we ended up going with that version,” she explained.