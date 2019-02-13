Adriana Lima Spreads Her Legs In Teal Leggings & Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Post

Adriana Lima may have hung up her Angel wings after nearly two decades, but that hardly means the supermodel is slowing down. On Tuesday, the former Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snapshot from her new Puma campaign, which is just one of the many projects of her post-VS professional life.

In the photo in question, the Brazilian stunner is seated in the corner of a boxing ring rocking a pair of teal leggings featuring a thick waistband with pink details as well as two thick white stripes at either side. She paired the bottoms with a pink sports bra that matches the detailing of the leggings. To complete her workout gear, she is wearing the pair of Jaab XT boxing-inspired shoes that she is promoting in the post.

The 37-year-old supermodel has both her hands up grabbing at the ropes on either side as she looks intensely at the camera. She is seated in a white stool with her legs spread open in a sultry, yet defiant pose. Lima has her lips pursed as she gazes at the onlooker in a seductive manner.

In the caption, she explained that this shot is part of her new campaign for Puma Performance.

The snapshot, which Lima shared with her 12.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 176,000 likes and more than 900 comments in under a day of being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the supermodel took to the comments section to praise her fierceness in a host of languages, including English and her native Portuguese.

“Legend of all models,” one user wrote.

“You are such a beautiful woman Adriana,” another one echoed the sentiment.

As Harper’s Bazaar reported at the time, Lima walked on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk for the last time in November, when she announced she was hanging up her famous wings. Lima went out with a bang, as she closed the 2018 show with a dramatic winged look and had a whole segment of the runway spectacular dedicated to her, the report continued. Last year’s appearance marked Lima’s 18th show with Victoria’s Secret.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly,” Lima wrote on her Instagram on November 8. “To be best fans in the [world emoji]! Love, Adriana.”

Lima’s exit came a year after Alessandra Ambrosio, another iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel and fellow Brazilian, walked on the famous catwalk for the last time in the 2017 fashion show in Shanghai.