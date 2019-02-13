‘This Is Us’ May End After Season 6 With ‘Satisfying’ Finale

This Is Us fans may have to say goodbye to the hit drama sooner than they’d like after the series’ showrunners — Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman — revealed that they’re planning to possibly end the show after Season 6.

According to Us Weekly, Aptaker and Fogelman recently revealed that they have a plan laid out for how the series will progress, and ultimately how it will end, which will likely come in the show’s sixth season.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything. We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other,” Aptaker stated.

However, the showrunners promise that whenever the series does end, they will give viewers a very “elegant” and “satisfying” ending for the Pearson family — adding that the series finale will end in a place that makes sense, and that This Is Us will hopefully be looked at as a “complete piece of work.”

Currently, This Is Us fans are watching as Season 3 unravels, continuing with the show’s theme of love, family, heartbreak, and mystery.

In the most recent episode, viewers watched as Kevin Pearson struggled to make things okay for his uncle Nicky, whom the family only just learned was still alive. When Nicky refused much of Kevin’s help, the recovering alcoholic was forced back to the bottle, shocking fans with his relapse.

In addition, Kate and Toby are getting ready to welcome their son, whom they have worked so hard to conceive. After returning to the spot where her childhood home once stood, she remembered some of the best times she shared with her father, Jack, before his tragic death. She came home to tell her husband that she wanted to make their son’s life as full of as much fun and love as possible.

Meanwhile, Randall and Beth’s relationship seems to be on shaky ground. However, the couple are managing. Next week’s episode will dive into Beth’s family, as well as her childhood and teenage years, with actress Phylicia Rashad joining the cast as Beth’s mother.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC.