JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Ready For Wedding: ‘Bachelorette’ Duo Dish Details On Finally Tying The Knot

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been together ever since their Bachelorette finale nearly three years ago. The two have been living together in Dallas since shortly after their season aired, but until now, they have been vague about wedding plans. Now, it seems, JoJo and Jordan might finally be ready to tie the knot.

ET Online shares the scoop on this fan-favorite Bachelorette pair and their wedding planning. Apparently, JoJo and Jordan will share a fair amount of scoop in their upcoming episode of the online Kin series Engaged with JoJo and Jordan. From the sounds of things, Fletcher and Rodgers aren’t walking down the aisle quite yet, but it seems they are ready to get more serious about the planning.

As 2019 began, JoJo and Jordan sat down to talk about where things stood — and where they were headed. Fletcher explained that the Bachelorette stars decided that 2019 is the year that they formally choose a wedding date, and apparently they both would like to have a spring wedding.

While JoJo and Jordan might be ready to pick a date, they won’t publicly reveal it quite yet. It seems that the Bachelorette stars want to wait until after his brother’s wedding. Jordan’s brother Luke got engaged last summer, and the couple’s page on the website The Knot indicates that their wedding date is set for early April of this year.

JoJo and Jordan have previously noted that part of their challenge in the planning process was deciding where to have their wedding. The Rodgers family is from California — although Jordan’s brothers live elsewhere — and the Fletcher family is from Texas. Now, it sounds as if they’ll follow a somewhat similar path to Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, fellow Bachelorette lovebirds Rachel and Bryan have chosen to do a destination wedding — and they will tie the knot this August. Fletcher and Rodgers have decided that they will probably do a destination wedding as well, although they don’t want a location that is too hot.

Jordan and JoJo are leaning toward having a small wedding party, a late afternoon ceremony, and an evening reception. It sounds as if the Bachelorette couple is aiming to do something outdoors with lots of foliage and greenery, and their pick for food probably won’t surprise long-time fans. The couple has joked many times throughout their relationship about their love for the restaurant Chipotle, and they plan to have a “mini Chipotle bar” on hand for guests as the reception wraps up.

Fletcher hasn’t shared any big scoops on her wedding dress yet, but she does plan on changing into a second outfit of some sort for the reception. JoJo and Jordan are planning to head off on a honeymoon the day after their wedding.

During the couple’s clip of their show, they admitted that they do talk about having kids more frequently than they talk about their wedding. Jordan noted, however, that they do plan to go the traditional route and tie the knot before building their family.

The Inquisitr shared recently that JoJo and Jordan did struggle quite a bit in the first year of their relationship. They’ve opened up about that on their Kin show, and they have definitely come a long way since those early months.

Will JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers perhaps tie the knot in the spring of 2020? The Bachelorette stars seem to be ready to move forward on pinning down details, and fans can’t wait to learn more.