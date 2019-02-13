Bella Hadid Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Strapless Black Gown

Bella Hadid was a catwalk queen at the New York Fashion Show on Tuesday. The gorgeous model reigned over the catwalk during the Oscar de la Renta fashion show, flaunting her flawless figure in a stunning strapless black gown.

Bella boasted the honor of showcasing the final design from the Oscar de la Renta Autumn-Winter 2019 collection – and was the epitome of classic beauty and sophistication as she made her way along the runway with effortless grace.

The ravishing brunette looked regal in the show-stopping Oscar de la Renta frock, one which was crafted from lavish black velvet with elegant lace insertions. The sleeveless gown incorporated a fitted bodice adorned with a delicate eyelash lace trim, which showed off the model’s tiny waist, slender arms, and shoulders — emphasizing her subtle décolletage.

The incredible gown also included a full A-line skirt, which gave Bella an ethereal look as she glided along the catwalk with exquisite finesse.

To showcase the spectacular Oscar de la Renta frock, the Palestinian-American beauty opted to appear on the catwalk almost makeup free. As the Daily Mail points out, the 22-year-old stunner punctuated her natural beauty with a slight smoky eye, and added a splash of color to her runway look with a slash of berry lipstick.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The media outlet also notes that the model chose to forgo lavish accessories, letting “the sophisticated frock speak for itself.” In a series of photos taken during the high-class fashion event — which was hosted at the Cunard Building in New York — Bella can be seen wearing no jewelry save for a set of eye-catching rings on her fingers.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

For her majestic appearance on the NYFW catwalk, the model styled her raven locks in a chic ponytail complete with an elegant black velvet bow, allowing her tresses to flow down her back.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Earlier on the same day, Bella took to social media to post a glamorous video of herself strutting her stuff on the NYFW runway in preparation for the big event. The video — which the model shared with her 22.7 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 1 million views and nearly 870 comments in short order.

While the footage is not exactly high-resolution, photos from the rehearsal that later surfaced in the media revealed that Bella looked equally mesmerizing ahead of the Oscar de la Renta fashion show. The snapshots show the model parading along the runway in a black cut-out turtleneck that hugged her curves in all of the right places. This look was completed by matching trousers and a set of delicate high heels.