Kate Gosselin Teases Possibility Of New Reality Show Starring Her College-Bound Daughters, Mady & Cara

The 'Kate Plus Date' star says her teen twins have discussed starring in a future reality show.

Kate Gosselin has long said that all eight of her kids like appearing on reality TV, and now it sounds like there’s a chance that at least two of them could be in early talks for a future show of their own.

While promoting her upcoming TLC reality show, Kate Plus Date, at the Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles this week, the Gosselin matriarch revealed that her 18-year old twin daughters — Mady and Cara — have expressed interest in starring in a future reality show.

Kate Gosselin told TCA reporters that her long-running TLC reality show, Kate Plus 8, has essentially been “a family business,” according to Deadline. Gosselin handpicked her eldest daughters to appear with her on Kate Plus Date, leaving their 14-year-old sextuplet siblings — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel—out of the picture for this particular reality TV venture. Kate Plus Date will follow the mom of eight as she goes out on a series of blind dates.

“[I chose] Mady and Cara because they’re 18 and I feel like it’s more comfortable at this time to have them weighing in and helping me out,” Gosselin told reporters of the dating show, per Fox News. “So, it’ll be Mady and Cara on Kate Plus Date, and yes – we are close with all of my kids and their brothers and sisters.”

But when asked if any of her children will eventually have their own reality series, Gosselin said it’s “absolutely up to them.”

“I think it’s something Mady and Cara have discussed,” Gosselin added.

Mady and Cara Gosselin were also a big part of TLC president Howard Lee’s introductory spiel for Kate Plus Date, according to E! News. Lee noted that with her eight kids all grown, Kate Gosselin is “ready to find love or, at least, like” — and he told the TCA crowd that Kate will dive back into the dating pool “with the help of professional matchmakers and her college-bound daughters Mady and Cara.”

Kate Gosselin later explained that her 18-year-old twins will be “weighing in and helping me out” when it comes to dating 10 years after her divorce from their father, Jon Gosselin.

The mom of eight also defended her decision to allow her eight children to be part of the long-running TLC reality franchise — one that could potentially lead to a spin-off that follows Mady and Cara as they go off to college next fall.

“I feel like, more than anything, it has enriched their lives,” Gosselin said of her kids’ reality TV fame. “As far as Mady and Cara, particularly — and all the kids — I think that they’re such good girls that I don’t have to keep after them. They’re self-driven. They have goals and dreams, and they’re just good kids.”

Mady and Cara Gosselin have long expressed an interest in doing more reality TV, so a spinoff series would not be a surprise. During a 2014 interview on the Today Show, per YouTube, the teen girls lit up when asked if they’d like to appear on another reality show, explaining that they missed it. They also said that the whole experience was a lot of fun.

Kate Plus 8 is expected to premiere on TLC later this year.