‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Justin & Donna Rekindle Love

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that romance may be in the air for Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), just not with each other. It appears as if these two will play the matchmaking game for two people who are very close to their hearts, per She Knows Soaps.

Thorne Forrester & Katie Logan Split

Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will have an unusual Valentine’s announcement when he tells his wife that he wants out of their marriage. For Katie, this news will come as a total surprise since she never saw it coming. She believed that they were a happy family and that they were doing okay, as detailed by Inquisitr. However, Thorne will remain adamant that he cannot continue with their marriage.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will be devastated by the news. After telling Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) the news, she will tell her sisters next week. Of course, the Logan clan are very close and will rally around Katie as she tries to process her marriage coming to an end.

Bill Spencer’s Family Plans

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) misses his family very much. He misses spending time with his son Will (Finnegan George) and clearly adores him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will talk to Justin about getting his family back. It appears as if Bill has finally realized what he gave up when he walked out of their lives.

RT if you had the same reaction. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/u4xs7AYv6e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 13, 2019

Justin Barber & Donna Logan Ignite Love

It wasn’t only Thorne who noticed the camaraderie between Katie and Bill. Donna also picked up that Katie, Will, and Bill really enjoyed spending time together as a family. Although Donna feels sorry that her sister’s marriage is ending, she knows that there is potential for Katie and Bill to make up again.

When Wyatt tells Bill the latest news about Katie and Thorne, Justin will also learn of their split. Bill’s henchman will realize that this is the perfect time to set the two of them up again.

Thorne blindsides Katie today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/qvIJ6nQDpM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 13, 2019

Justin & Donna’s Old Romance

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Justin and Donna will team up to ignite love between Bill and Katie. B&B fans know that this couple has a torrid history filled with betrayal and cheating. Will they be able to move on from the past?

And what if playing cupid for other people has an effect on Donna and Justin? After all, they too were once married and also share a son.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out if Katie and Bill find love again, and if Justin and Donna were just meant to be.