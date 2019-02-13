Larsa Pippen Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Stunning Gold Dress

Larsa Pippen’s fans are used to seeing her display her famous curves on social media, and with all of the events that the former Real Housewives of Miami star attends, she tends to post photos of herself quite often.

This week was no exception. Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself flaunting her hourglass figure in a skin-tight gold dress.

In the photo, Pippen is seen posing for the camera with her left hip out as she dons the long-sleeved gown with an asymmetrical skirt, which puts Larsa’s long, lean legs on full display.

The Kardashian BFF gives a sultry stare into the camera as she rocks the metallic, shimmering ensemble, pairing the dress with some strappy black sandals.

Larsa sports a deep tan on her skin, and dons a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened brows, thick lashes, a smokey lid, and dramatic eyeliner. She completes the look with a nude lip color.

Pippen’s long, caramel-colored hair is parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall down her midsection and cascade around her face and shoulders. A diamond ring can be seen on her finger, while she also rocks diamonds around her neck.

Larsa Pippen’s dress may have been inspired by a recent look her close friend, Kim Kardashian, posted on Instagram recently. In a post from last week, Kim shared a photo of herself wearing a long, gold dress, and asked designers to please not copy the style until she got to wear it in public.

However, just hours later, the dress style was all over the internet, being sold by a number of fashion retailers.

Larsa didn’t reveal where she was going in the dress, but she has been on the move a lot since splitting with her husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen. The couple was married for 21 years and announced their split in the fall of 2018.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, at the time of the split, Larsa was accused of using Scottie for his money. Things got so bad that she eventually spoke out about her impending divorce, stating that her husband wasn’t there for her when she needed him.

“Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane I don’t know about money I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point I decided I had to live my truth and here I am,” she stated on social media back in November.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.