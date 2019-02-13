‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Cane Breaks Down

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 13, shows a possible new beginning for Sharon and Rey. Plus, Lola ends up getting an eyeful when she goes to the cabin to apologize to Kyle, and Cane regrets his poor choices.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case). She worried that he came because of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) case. However, Rey assured her he had other reasons for coming to see her. He explained how he gave Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) another chance because he refused to be like his father, but Rey revealed that he couldn’t make it work with Mia because he loved Sharon.

While Sharon initially told Rey to go work it out with Mia, Rey wore her down after telling her that he wished he’d been honest about his feelings for Sharon from the day Mia showed up in Genoa City. Ultimately, Sharon confessed her love for Rey, too. When he tried to kiss her, Sharon slowed things down and went to make them some tea. While Sharon was gone, Rey had to move Sharon’s tax paperwork so he could sit down, and he noticed an unusual 911 call from the night that J.T. died on Sharon’s phone records. Rey confronted Sharon about the call when she returned to the room.

As for Mia, she continued to try to get in touch with her husband who ignored her calls. Then, Mia examined the cover of Life & Style, which featured Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Mia even called Lola to help, but Lola refused to get involved.

Meanwhile, Lola (Sasha Calle) asked Jack (Peter Bergman) where Kyle (Michael Mealor) was, and Jack didn’t want to tell her if she was just going to hurt Kyle more. Lola convinced Jack that she wanted to make things better, so Jack told Lola that Kyle went to the cabin and gave her the address. Of course, Summer (Hunter King) also showed up at the cabin, and she made the moves on Kyle, which Lola saw through the window.

Finally, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) wondered why Cane (Daniel Goddard) didn’t visit Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison for Valentine’s Day and their anniversary. Mattie even threatened to call their grandpa Neil (Kristoff St. John). Eventually, Cane told the twins that Lily had to teach a class and didn’t have time for a visit.

Cane decided to help the twins make a present for Lily on the computer. The twins created a fairy tale of Cane and Lily’s story, which caused Cane to choke up thinking about how things had gone so terribly wrong.