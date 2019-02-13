Lily-Rose Depp Goes Braless Under Dangerously Short Pajamas In Latest Instagram Post

At just 19, Lily-Rose Depp has recently landed her eighth Vogue cover, signaling a more-than-promising career ahead for the young model, who is the eldest child of actor Johnny Depp and French musician Vanessa Paradis. On Tuesday, the model and actress took a break from the fast-paced life to share a relaxed snapshot of herself in pajamas on her Instagram page.

In the photo in question, the Chanel model is featured in front of a mirror as she dons dangerously short PJ shorts, paired with a thin long-sleeved shirt that reveals she is not wearing a bra underneath. The gray set highlights the model’s slim frame, particularly her itty-bitty waist and thin legs.

The Planetarium actress has her body facing the camera as she stands in front of the mirror. The reflection shows Lily-Rose is holding her phone with both hands, likely to stabilize it in the low light. Lily-Rose is wearing a face full of makeup, including eyeliner and eyeshadow as well as a pronounced liner around her lips. She also appears to be wearing bronzer, which accentuates her high cheekbones.

Lily-Rose has her light brown tresses in a middle part and down in loose waves, with the exception of two long strands on the side, which she tied back.

The snapshot, which Lily-Rose shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, was just shy of 260,000 likes and garnered more than 1,200 comments in under a day, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the young model and actress took to the comments section to share their admiration for Lily-Rose and to point out how much she looks like her famous mother.

“Paradis genes. I’ve never seen such a strong resemblance between mother and daughter,” one user wrote.

“Unfair! You are so beautiful!” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Lily-Rose recently landed her eighth Vogue cover, this time for Australia. She has already done the editions for England, Japan, Korea (twice), China, France, and Russia, the report continued. In her latest interview with Vogue Australia, Lily-Rose opened up about the pressure that comes with growing up in the spotlight.

“My parents have always wanted me to have as normal of a life as possible and have really taught me to value privacy and your personal life,” she said. “There’s definitely something to be said about not giving everything away.”

Lily-Rose added that if she hadn’t become a model and an actress, she would have loved to be a chef, makeup artist, or psychologist.